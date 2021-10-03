Jana Myers

Girls tennis

The top singles player from a huge senior class, Jana Myers has been a key contributor for the Stillwater girls tennis team the past several seasons.

Myers defeated Morgan Redden of Cretin-Derham Hall 6-4, 6-4 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Sept. 23, a 6-1 triumph for the Ponies. She suffered a rare loss to Roseville’s Nikki Ridenour, who is ranked No. 3 in the individual state rankings, on Sept. 28.

Myers and the Ponies (6-2 SEC, 11-5) closed out the regular season at East Ridge on Sept. 30 and will begin section play next week.

Connor Parker

Boys soccer, football

It has been a busy and productive fall sports season for Connor Parker, who is contributing for the state-ranked Stillwater boys soccer and football teams.

The senior has scored three goals in boys soccer for a team that is ranked fifth in the state with a 9-1-2 record. In football, Parker has kicked a 32-yard field goal and successfully converted all 15 of his extra-point kicks for a total of 18 points, helping the eighth-ranked Ponies to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2014.

Stillwater remains in contention for conference/sub-district titles in both sports.

