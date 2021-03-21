Liv Myers
Girls Nordic skiing
In a season filled with uncertainty, Liv Myers was a steady influence on the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team, which placed seventh in the state team standings at Giants Ridge on March 11.
The senior, one of three Ponies who competed at state a year ago when Stillwater finished third, delivered an outstanding showing while placing 13th in the individual standings to claim all-state honors. It was a stark improvement for Myers after she placed 17th for the Ponies as they placed second behind eventual state champion Forest Lake at the Section 4 Meet.
Aidan Bloomquist
Boys swimming and diving
One of the leaders from outstanding senior class for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team, Aidan Bloomquist collected two individual victories and swam on two winning relays as the Ponies wrapped up their 10th straight Section 4AA title on Saturday, March 13.
Bloomquist won the 200 individual medley and 100 breastroke while helping the Ponies set section and school records while winning the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. The Ponies earned a total of 13 entries for the Class AA state meet, which is scheduled for March 18-19 at the U of M.
