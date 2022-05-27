ARDEN HILLS — A nail-biter is hardly unexpected when Stillwater and Mounds View square off in baseball, but this one was anything but typical.
The Mustangs thwarted a seventh-inning rally to edge Stillwater 14-13 in a Suburban East Conference game that featured a combined 31 hits on Friday, May 20 at Mounds View High School.
“It was a pretty interesting game,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “We’ve never had a game like that with Mounds View before. We have been in games like this, but never with Mounds View because normally we have top-end pitching match-ups.”
Both teams brought the bats, with Stillwater scoring twice in the top of the first and the Mustangs storming back with six runs in the bottom half. Mounds View eventually built an 11-4 lead thanks to a grand slam by Blake Guerin with one out in the third inning. The Ponies intentionally walked the previous batter to load the bases for Guerin, who launched the next pitch.
“It was an absolute no-doubter,” Parker said. “That was a big moment.”
The Ponies did not give in, however, charging right back with six runs in the top of the fourth. Mason Buck drove an RBI single and the next five runs in the inning all scored with two outs. Pinch hitter Alex Vandell drew a bases-loaded walk and Tate Kiser was hit by a pitch to push another run across. Tanner Voigt singled up the middle to push two more runs across and Brayden Hellum singled to score Kiser, pulling the Ponies within 11-10.
Mounds View added to its lead with three runs in the fourth for a 14-10 advantage.
Mason McCurdy was hit by a pitch to start the seventh and Mason Buck drew a walk before Austin Buck singled to load the bases. Jacob Carlson and Vandell each followed with an RBI single to pull within 14-12. Josh Wallace followed with a hard line drive right at the third baseman, who dropped the ball but had plenty of time to step on third and fire to first to complete the double play.
Stillwater scored a run on the play, but the comeback bid fell short after a fly-out to end the game.
“It was a credit to our guys who kept coming back,” Parker said. “We were trying to win each inning and thinking we could come back and we gave ourselves a chance in the last inning.
“They never gave up. They always thought they were going to win the game and that’s all you can ask for the bench players and the guys on the field was that they were going to win, but sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Hellum and Austin Buck each finished with three hits to lead the Ponies, who also received two hits apiece from Alex Matchey, Mason Buck, Carlson and Vandell.
Stillwater left 11 runners on base, compared to just six for the Mustangs.
Austin Buck threw the last three innings for the Ponies, allowing three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
“Austin Buck came in to pitch and he was able to shut them down and give us a chance by putting up zeroes in the fifth and sixth innings,” Parker said.
The loss did not prevent the Ponies (14-4 SEC, 16-4) from winning its fifth straight conference title outright. They finished one game ahead of runner-up Park (13-5, 13-6) and two games ahead of third-place Mounds View (12-6, 12-6) and Roseville (12-6, 12-6).
“Our goal was that we had nothing to lose so we could just go play loose,” Parker said. “Offensively and defensively we did that, we just gave up a few too many runs pitching. To their credit, they were hitting the ball, too.”
The coach said the conference title was due to the team’s depth and consistent play throughout the season.
“They key to those last five years is that we’ve taken care of the teams we’re supposed to,” Parker said. “There’s no let up and they don’t look past teams. Our guys really bought into this idea of winning each week. We told them if we win two out of three every week we’ll win the conference, and we won every week. That was always the deal, you get those two each week and a sweep is great. It’s a testament to those guys.”
The Ponies received the No. 1 seed for the Section 4AAAA tournament and will host eighth-seeded Tartan in the opening round on Friday, May 27.
The winner will face either fourth-seeded East Ridge or fifth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the winners bracket semifinals on Tuesday, May 31.
Stillwater 2 0 2 6 0 0 3 — 13
Mounds View 6 0 5 3 0 0 x — 14
WP: Brandon Cook 4-ip, 12-h, 10-r, 10-er, 4-bb, 2-so
LP: Josh Wallace 1-ip, 6-h, 6-r, 6-er, 2-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 3x5 (RBI), Alex Matchey 2x4, Mason McCurdy 1x4, Mason Buck 2x4 (RBI), Austin Buck 3x4 (2 RBI), Jacob Carlson 2x4 (3B, 3 RBI), Alex Vandell 2x2 (2 RBI) and Tanner Voigt 1x4 (2 RBI); MV, Landon Both 2x5, Drew Rogers 1x2 (RBI), Blake Geurin 2x3 (HR, 6 RBI), Maddox Folska 2x4 (2B), Leo Fleishacker 1x3 (RBI), Parker Holmboe 2x4 (RBI), Hayden Sperbeck 1x4 (RBI), Tanner Hoemann 2x3 (2B, 2 RBI) and Connor Chervany 2x3.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
