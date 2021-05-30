Keira Murphy
Softball
One of the top pitchers around, Keira Murphy has been also produced consistently at the plate this season for the No. 1-ranked Stillwater softball team, which recently captured its first conference championship in two decades.
The junior threw 2 2/3 innings and also delivered two hits and finished with two RBIs as the Ponies closed out the regular season with a 9-4 SEC victory over East Ridge on May 21.
The Ponies (19-1) are scheduled to host Roseville in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 1.
Zach Nelson
Baseball
One of the many previously inexperienced players who have stepped up for the Stillwater baseball team this spring, Zach Nelson has been steady on the mound while helping the Ponies claim their fourth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship.
Nelson, a senior, threw seven innings while allowing just four hits and two walks in Stillwater’s eventual 4-1 victory over East Ridge in nine innings on Friday, May 21.
The Ponies (16-4) will begin play in the Section 4AAAA tourney on Tuesday, June 1.
