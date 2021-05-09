Caroline Monty

Girls golf

The Stillwater girls golf team is riding an impressive streak of success in the Suburban East Conference with six straight victories.

One of three players who contributed to Stillwater’s fifth-place finish at state in 2019, Caroline Monty has led the balanced Ponies in each of their last two wins. The junior shot a 40 in the team’s victory at Dellwood Country Club on May 3. Prior to that, Monty shot a 42 to help the Ponies prevail in an SEC meet at Les Bolstad GC on April 29.

The Ponies are set to host an SEC meet at Stillwater Country Club on Monday, May 10.

Gunner Arens

Boys lacrosse

The Stillwater boys lacrosse team is still getting up to speed offensively, but the Ponies have been stingy all season on defense, led by goaltender Gunner Arens.

The senior made 14 saves while allowing just four goals in Stillwater’s 5-4 SEC victory at Cretin-Derham Hall on May 5. Arens also turned away seven shots while giving up just three goals in a 15-3 win at Mounds View on April 30. He has posted a .721 save percentage in seven games this season.

Stillwater (5-0 SEC, 6-1) travels to Roseville for a conference game on Friday, May 7.

