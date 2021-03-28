Katelyn McDowell
Gymnastics
It was a productive Section 4AA Meet for Stillwater gymnast Katelyn McDowell, who helped the Ponies qualify for their fourth Class AA state meet in the past five seasons with a winning score of 147.0.
McDowell finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 36.575 to narrowly miss qualifying for state in the all-around, but she did advance with a first-place finish in the vault and a third-place finish in the beam.
The top-ranked Ponies are scheduled to compete at state on Saturday, March 27 at Champlin Park High School.
Tyler Tompkins
Boys basketball
Frequently out-sized, guard Tyler Tompkins was rarely was never out-worked as a tireless contributor for the Stillwater boys basketball team, which was eliminated by top-seeded Woodbury 58-46 in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on March 18.
The senior ranked second for the Ponies while averaging more than 14 points per game, and often guarded the opposing team’s top perimeter player. He scored in double figures in 16 of 19 games this season.
Stillwater finished with a 4-15 record, including 4-15 to place eighth in the SEC.
