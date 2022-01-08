Maddy Bauer of Woodbury and Nicholas Anderson of Bayport recently earned black belt promotions following a ranking ceremony on Dec. 4 at The Edge Martial Arts in Stillwater.
Bauer, 21, a Stillwater Area High School graduate, earned the rank of 1st degree black belt while Anderson earned the rank of 3rd degree black belt.
Bauer first enrolled at The Edge in 2013 and trained up to advanced belt levels. She lettered in the martial arts through The Edge program before leaving for college and study abroad. With COVID restrictions in place, Bauer returned home and re-enrolled to finish her black belt journey.
While competing for The Edge Competition Team, Bauer placed first at the Diamond Nationals event in October and is looking forward to competing in the black belt division during the 2022 season.
Anderson, also an SAHS graduate, took over the position of school director at The Edge in 2019 and taught 2,400 classes in that time, despite lock downs due to the pandemic. Similar to Bauer, Anderson took a break of nine years in the middle of his journey to black belt.
As a competitor Anderson has also had success while notching first-place finishes in black belt competitions. Since achieving his 2nd degree black belt, Anderson has also earned a promotion to blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
“Seeing these students take a break and come back to restart their martial arts journeys should be an inspiration to all of those out there who started something important and for whatever reason took a break or stopped,” said The Edge owner and Master Instructor Nathan Thorn, an 8th degree black belt. “It’s often hard or scary to jump back after a break but these two demonstrated their self-discipline and overcame the obstacles to achieve great things.”
