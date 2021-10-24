Maddie Reed
Girls swimming and diving
There were superb performances across the board and Maddie Reed contributed her share to help lead the Stillwater girls to a third-place finish in the girls swimming and diving True Team State Meet on Oct. 20.
The sophomore swam on the second-place 200 medley relay and third-place 400 freestyle relay. She also delivered runner-up finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 breastroke to help the Ponies to their first top-three finish in this event since 2013.
Stillwater (8-0 SEC, 8-0) hosts East Ridge in an SEC dual meet on Oct. 28.
Thomas Jacobs
Football
A favorite target for quarterback Max Shikenjanski all season, receiver Thomas Jacobs hauled in five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Stillwater football team’s 49-13 victory at Mounds View on Oct. 15.
The junior caught a 13-yard scoring pass in the second quarter for his second touchdown of the season. He leads the sub-district champion Ponies with 24 catches for 377 yards, an average of 15.7 yards per reception.
Stillwater (5-0, 7-0) traveled to Eden Prairie for a sub-district crossover game on Oct. 21.
