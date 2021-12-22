Local sports calendar (Dec. 24-Jan. 1) The Gazette Dec 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, December 24Nothing scheduledSaturday, December 25Nothing scheduledMonday, December 27Nothing scheduledTuesday, December 28Boys hockey — St. Michael-Albertville at SLP Arena, 5 p.m.Girls hockey — Hill-Murray at Blake Tourney, 1 p.m.Wednesday, December 29Boys basketball — Champlin Park at St. Cloud Tech, 4 p.m.Boys hockey — Lakeville South at SLP Arena, 5 p.m.Girls hockey — At Blake Tourney, TBAWrestling — At Fargo Rumble on the Red Tourney, 10 a.m.Thursday, December 30Boys basketball — STMA at SCSU, 5:30 p.m.Boys hockey — B-SM at SLP Arena, 7:30 p.m.Girls hockey — At Blake Tourney, TBAWrestling — At Fargo Rumble on the Red Tourney, 9 a.m.Gymnastics — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 6 p.m.Friday, December 31Nothing scheduledSaturday, January 1Nothing scheduled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Ponies Local Sports Calendar Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Dec 17, 2021 0 Stillwater Valley Life Dec 17, 2021 0
