Friday, December 24

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, December 25

Nothing scheduled

Monday, December 27

Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, December 28

Boys hockey — St. Michael-Albertville at SLP Arena, 5 p.m.

Girls hockey — Hill-Murray at Blake Tourney, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29

Boys basketball — Champlin Park at St. Cloud Tech, 4 p.m.

Boys hockey — Lakeville South at SLP Arena, 5 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Blake Tourney, TBA

Wrestling — At Fargo Rumble on the Red Tourney, 10 a.m.

Thursday, December 30

Boys basketball — STMA at SCSU, 5:30 p.m.

Boys hockey — B-SM at SLP Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey — At Blake Tourney, TBA

Wrestling — At Fargo Rumble on the Red Tourney, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics — Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS, 6 p.m.

Friday, December 31

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, January 1

Nothing scheduled

Tags

Load comments