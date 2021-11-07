Tori Liljegren
Volleyball
After an inconsistence performance while defeating the Mustangs just two weeks earlier, the Stillwater volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mounds View in the Section 4AAAA semifinals on Nov. 1 at SAHS.
Junior Tori Liljegren contributed a team-high 13 kills as part of an efficient night on the attack as Stillwater dispatched the Mustangs. Liljegren also ranked among team leaders with 10 digs.
The second-seeded Ponies (16-13) were scheduled to meet top-seeded Roseville in the section finals on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Max Shikenjanski
Football
In an already first-rate season, quarterback Max Shikenjanski delivered arguably his most productive outing of the season in the Stillwater football team’s 56-14 first-round playoff victory over Eagan on Oct. 29 at SAHS.
The junior completed 10 of 12 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Ponies roll up 453 yards overall. Shikenjanski has completed 109 of 191 passes (57.1 percent) for 1,632 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
The Ponies (8-1) host Wayzata in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Nov. 5.
