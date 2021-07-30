The Stillwater Legion baseball team wrapped up its season with a runner-up finish in the Sub-State 8 Tournament, which was held from July 20-23 at Irondale.
Stillwater posted a 20-10 record in a season that began the same evening (June 15) the Stillwater Ponies lost to Minnetonka in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA state tournament.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Stillwater coach Derrick Schmidt said. “We had a younger crew with only three graduated seniors who came back. Other than that, our roster was full of juniors so it was a pretty successful season based off the age limit we had to pull from.”
In the sub-state playoffs, Stillwater was stopped by Tri-City Red 8-2 in the finals on Friday, July 23. Tri-City Red, which consists of players from Mounds View High School, advanced to the Division I State Tournament, which will be held July 29-Aug. 1 in St. Cloud.
Stillwater previously lost to Tri-City Red 7-6 in the winners bracket finals on July 22, which meant it would have needed to defeat Tri-City twice to win the seven-team double-elimination tourney.
“It’s always nice to win the first game, especially with the double elimination,” Schmidt said. “They won the first game and had the upper hand going into Game 2.”
Tri-City Red moved in front 7-5 in the first meeting before Kade Peloquin homered in the top of the seventh to pull within a run before eventually falling short.
“We ran out of outs,” Schmidt said. “It was back and forth, but it was errors that kind of hurt us and not scoring with runners in scoring position,”
Josh Wallace was cruising on the mound with a 2-0 lead for Stillwater against Tri-City Red in the finals, but bunched runs together in the fifth and sixth to take control. Stillwater was missing several players and that forced players into unfamiliar positions in the infield. Tri-City Red applied pressure and took advantage of some defensive miscues.
“They bunted three or four times in a row having players out of position hurt us,” Schmidt said. “We played pretty good fundamental baseball, it just came down to pitching and having players in the right position.”
After earning a first-round bye as the top seed, Stillwater opened the sub-state playoffs with a 5-3 victory over Forest Lake on Wednesday, July 21. After losing to Tri-City Red in the winners bracket finals on July 22, Stillwater battled back with a 17-4 victory over Lino Lakes in five innings on July 23.
Brayden Hellum, who was the team’s top pitcher and batted over .500 this season, thew a one-hitter in the victory over Lino Lakes. The only hit came off the glove of an outfielder trying to make a tough catch with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hellum also launched a home run and finished with two doubles in the game.
Schmidt said it is a promising group of players expected to return next season for the Ponies as they attempt to build on a run of three straight state tournament appearances.
“We have a good core group of guys and the juniors have some studs coming up that will help fill spots,” Schmidt said. “There’s not one outstanding player, they all play as one team. They’re all hard working and they’re leaders one-through-fifteen.”
Stillwater Sub-State 8 results
Stillwater 5, Forest Lake 3
Tri-City Red 7, Stillwater 6
Stillwater 17, Lino Lakes 4 (5 inn.)
Tri-City Red 8, Stillwater 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.