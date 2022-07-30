The Stillwater Legion baseball team finished the season with a 16-14 record after getting eliminated from the Sub-State 8 Tournament on Sunday, July 24.
It was an adventurous sub-state tourney for Stillwater, which rallied from large deficits in eventual elimination game victories over Lino Lakes (Centennial) and Hamline (Cretin-Derham Hall).
Stillwater, which earned the No. 3 seed, opened the sub-state tourney with an 11-1 victory over sixth-seeded Chisago Lakes in five innings on Tuesday, July 18. Cooper Keykal was sharp on the mound for Post #48 in the complete game.
Coach Derrick Schmidt said Andrew Harris pitched “probably his best game of the summer”, but Stillwater fell short in a 3-2 loss to eventual state qualifier Rosetown (Roseville) 3-2 in the next round. Harris allowed just four hits and two earned runs in the complete game.
Stillwater fell behind 14-2 after two innings against Lino Lakes in an elimination game, but stormed back for a 16-15 triumph. Post #48 pulled even at 14-all before Lino Lakes scored in the bottom of the sixth for a 15-14 lead. Stillwater answered with two runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the improbably victory.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team lose with 21 hits,” Schmidt said. “It was ridiculous.”
Pitching in relief, Mack Wolden allowed just one run over the final four innings.
“It’s just told them it’s the domino, start pitch by pitch and just get a runner on first base and then a runner on second base,” Schmidt said. “We had eight or nine runs in the third or fourth inning and that got the spirits up a bit.”
Stillwater also started slowly while trailing 6-0 against Hamline in the next game, but rallied for an 8-6 victory.
“The team never gave up, which was good to see,” Schmidt said.
Post #48 ran out of comebacks, however, while falling to Rosetown to get eliminated on Sunday, July 24. Stillwater trailed by just two in the bottom of the sixth, but Rosetown pulled away with eight runs to invoke the 10-run rule.
“It was a solid game up to that point and then we ran out of pitching against a full varsity roster,” Schmidt said. “We just ran out of time.”
Stillwater is scheduled to play the Osceola Braves in a wooden-bat game on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
“It will be fun way for the kids to wrap up the season,” Schmidt said.
Post #48 received contributions from some members of Stillwater’s state championship baseball team this spring, but the season is primarily geared towards developing next year’s varsity players.
“Our athletes developed throughout the season and that was a positive,” Schmidt said. “It’s all about development and they developed individually but as a team as well.”
Among the highlights for Stillwater this season was advancing to bracket play in the 96-team Gopher Classic for the second year in a row. Post #48 won the Waconia bracket with a 5-0 record before falling to eventual runner-up St. Michael-Albertville 8-2 in the Round of 16.
