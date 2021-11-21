Ellie Kill
Girls swimming and diving
One of five Stillwater swimmers who will be competing in four events at the state meet, senior Ellie Kill provided a nice boost for the Ponies as they captured their 20th straight Section 4AA championship on Nov. 13.
Kill finished second behind teammate Eva Johns in the 50 freestyle and followed with a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle. She also contributed to victories for the Ponies in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Stillwater gained a total of 17 entries covering all 12 events for the Class AA state meet on Nov. 18-20 at the University of Minnesota.
Brooke Nelson
Girls hockey
Less than a week after helping the Stillwater girls soccer team to a state championship, Brooke Nelson scored her first goal of the season while helping the Ponies knock off rival Hill-Murray in the season opener of the girls hockey season.
The sophomore scored the first goal in Stillwater’s eventual 2-1 victory over the Pioneers. Nelson also scored in the first period of an overtime loss against third-ranked Minnetonka in a nonconference game on Nov. 16.
The Ponies (1-1) are slated to host Park in their conference opener on Nov. 20 at SCVRC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.