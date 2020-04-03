4-3 spo-gbask Karlen col.jpg

Stillwater senior Liza Karlen, right, helped lead the Ponies to consecutive state tournament appearances in basketball. She was recently named the school’s St. Paul Athena Award recipient. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Liza Karlen has packed plenty into her athletic and academic career and the Stillwater Area High School senior was recently honored as the school’s recipient of the St. Paul Athena Award.

This marks the 26th year the St. Paul Area Athena Awards have been presented to female athletes for dedication and excellence in sports. This year’s 44 recipients representing St. Paul city and suburban public and private high schools were scheduled to be honored during an awards ceremony at the Vadnais Heights Commons on April 22, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Margaret Chutich was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, with KARE-11 sports anchor Randy Shaver serving as emcee for the event.

“Liza is a perfect example of a student/athlete,” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “She is well-rounded, works hard in and out of the classroom, and obviously is an excellent athlete.”

Karlen racked up plenty of awards, honors and achievements even before she transferred to Stillwater before the start of her junior year.

Basketball was her primary sport and she helped lead the Ponies to consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time in school history, including a state runner-up finish a year ago.

Karlen finished her basketball career, which included two seasons at St. Paul Central, with 2,098 points and 1,248 rebounds.

She was a four-time all-conference honoree in basketball, which is the sport she will continue while on scholarship at Marquette University starting in the fall.

Karlen was also a four-time all-conference honoree in swimming, including both years as part of conference and section championship teams at Stillwater. She swam on relays that set school and conference records while at Central and was also voted the team’s MVP.

She earned Academic All-American honors at Stillwater, where she also served as a captain her senior season. She was a two-year captain for the Ponies in basketball.

“The amazing thing to me is that she stepped in and gained her teammates admiration and respect in such a short time,” Michel said. “To be named as a captain in both of her sports here at SAHS tells you a lot about Liza Karlen.”

Karlen also lettered and earned all-conference honors in both golf and track and field while at Central.

She has earned two Academic Letters and is an A-honor roll student who will graduate with honors this spring.

Karlen is also a member of the National Honor Society, serves as a peer tutor and participated on the St. Paul Schools Strategic Planning Committee. She has also volunteered with Feed My Starving Children, the blood drive and Math Night.

The Athena Awards Committee includes representatives of St. Paul city and suburban schools, parents of previous award winners, and business volunteers. More information on the St. Paul Athena Award program can be found at www.stpaulathena.com.

St. Paul Athena Award SAHS recipients

1995 — Carrie Ann Palmer

1996 — Stacey Schoenrock

1997 — Tai Thorsheim

1998 — Alena Martens

1999 — Ingrid Overchuk

2000 — Cally Stewart

2001 — Megan Fuches

2002 — Jamie Starks

2003 — Erin Johnson

2004 — Ladia Albertson-Junkans

2005 — Sara Stalland

2006 — Colleen Kopel

2007 — Maggie Lopac

2008 — Alyssa Fedor

2009 — Taylor Stippel

2010 — Jessie Diggins

2011 — Caitlin Hewes

2012 — Allison Eder-Zdechlik

2013 — Natalie Phippen

2014 — Sidnee Ronsberg

2015 — Megan Weaver

2016 — Cecelia Peterson

2017 — Hannah Anderson

2018 — Maggie Raedeke

2019 — Sara Scalia

2020 — Liza Karlen

Tags

Load comments