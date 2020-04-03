Liza Karlen has packed plenty into her athletic and academic career and the Stillwater Area High School senior was recently honored as the school’s recipient of the St. Paul Athena Award.
This marks the 26th year the St. Paul Area Athena Awards have been presented to female athletes for dedication and excellence in sports. This year’s 44 recipients representing St. Paul city and suburban public and private high schools were scheduled to be honored during an awards ceremony at the Vadnais Heights Commons on April 22, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.
Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Margaret Chutich was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, with KARE-11 sports anchor Randy Shaver serving as emcee for the event.
“Liza is a perfect example of a student/athlete,” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “She is well-rounded, works hard in and out of the classroom, and obviously is an excellent athlete.”
Karlen racked up plenty of awards, honors and achievements even before she transferred to Stillwater before the start of her junior year.
Basketball was her primary sport and she helped lead the Ponies to consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time in school history, including a state runner-up finish a year ago.
Karlen finished her basketball career, which included two seasons at St. Paul Central, with 2,098 points and 1,248 rebounds.
She was a four-time all-conference honoree in basketball, which is the sport she will continue while on scholarship at Marquette University starting in the fall.
Karlen was also a four-time all-conference honoree in swimming, including both years as part of conference and section championship teams at Stillwater. She swam on relays that set school and conference records while at Central and was also voted the team’s MVP.
She earned Academic All-American honors at Stillwater, where she also served as a captain her senior season. She was a two-year captain for the Ponies in basketball.
“The amazing thing to me is that she stepped in and gained her teammates admiration and respect in such a short time,” Michel said. “To be named as a captain in both of her sports here at SAHS tells you a lot about Liza Karlen.”
Karlen also lettered and earned all-conference honors in both golf and track and field while at Central.
She has earned two Academic Letters and is an A-honor roll student who will graduate with honors this spring.
Karlen is also a member of the National Honor Society, serves as a peer tutor and participated on the St. Paul Schools Strategic Planning Committee. She has also volunteered with Feed My Starving Children, the blood drive and Math Night.
The Athena Awards Committee includes representatives of St. Paul city and suburban schools, parents of previous award winners, and business volunteers. More information on the St. Paul Athena Award program can be found at www.stpaulathena.com.
St. Paul Athena Award SAHS recipients
1995 — Carrie Ann Palmer
1996 — Stacey Schoenrock
1997 — Tai Thorsheim
1998 — Alena Martens
1999 — Ingrid Overchuk
2000 — Cally Stewart
2001 — Megan Fuches
2002 — Jamie Starks
2003 — Erin Johnson
2004 — Ladia Albertson-Junkans
2005 — Sara Stalland
2006 — Colleen Kopel
2007 — Maggie Lopac
2008 — Alyssa Fedor
2009 — Taylor Stippel
2010 — Jessie Diggins
2011 — Caitlin Hewes
2012 — Allison Eder-Zdechlik
2013 — Natalie Phippen
2014 — Sidnee Ronsberg
2015 — Megan Weaver
2016 — Cecelia Peterson
2017 — Hannah Anderson
2018 — Maggie Raedeke
2019 — Sara Scalia
2020 — Liza Karlen
