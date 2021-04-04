Lexi Karlen
Girls basketball
A versatile performer who filled an important role after the graduation of three front-court players a year ago, Lexi Karlen was a steady contributor for the Suburban East Conference and Section 4AAAA champion Stillwater girls basketball team.
The sophomore averaged 9.6 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game for the Ponies (21-1). She scored 12 points and played well in Stillwater’s 75-57 state quarterfinal loss to Chaska on March 30. She also provided 27 points combined in Stillwater’s section victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and East Ridge.
Roman Rogotzke
Wrestling
An anchor in Stillwater’s line-up the past two years, Roman Rogotzke wrapped up an impressive season with a 37-1 record and his second straight individual state championship.
After competing wherever the Ponies needed points all season, the senior breezed through the 195-pound bracket at state, including a 6-3 victory over Forest Lake’s Tyler Raway in the finals. A South Dakota State University recruit, Rogotzke finished his prep career with 223 career victories, including an 86-5 mark during his two seasons with the Ponies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.