Lexi Karlen

Girls basketball

A versatile performer who filled an important role after the graduation of three front-court players a year ago, Lexi Karlen was a steady contributor for the Suburban East Conference and Section 4AAAA champion Stillwater girls basketball team.

The sophomore averaged 9.6 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game for the Ponies (21-1). She scored 12 points and played well in Stillwater’s 75-57 state quarterfinal loss to Chaska on March 30. She also provided 27 points combined in Stillwater’s section victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and East Ridge.

Roman Rogotzke

Wrestling

An anchor in Stillwater’s line-up the past two years, Roman Rogotzke wrapped up an impressive season with a 37-1 record and his second straight individual state championship.

After competing wherever the Ponies needed points all season, the senior breezed through the 195-pound bracket at state, including a 6-3 victory over Forest Lake’s Tyler Raway in the finals. A South Dakota State University recruit, Rogotzke finished his prep career with 223 career victories, including an 86-5 mark during his two seasons with the Ponies.

