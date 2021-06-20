Sam Kane
Girls golf
One of four seniors who helped lead the Stillwater girls golf team to Suburban East Conference and Section 4AAA championships, Sam Kane wrapped up her prep career with a solid showing in the Class AAA state tournament this week at Bunker Hills.
Kane erased 10 shots from her first to second round to finish as the second finisher overall for the Ponies while placing 49th in the individual standings. Kane and the Ponies placed sixth overall in the two-day tourney, ending a run of 12 consecutive first-place finishes this season for the Ponies.
Jonathan Roux
Boys track and field
It has been a breakthrough spring for Jonathan Roux on the Stillwater boys track and field team, which placed third in the True Team state meet and followed with Section 4AA championship in steamy conditions last week at Stillwater Area High School.
The junior contributed in the distance events with a victory in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:31.78 and followed with a second-place finish behind teammate Aiden Kilibarda in the 1,600 meters (4:24.94) to qualify for the state meet in each of those events.
