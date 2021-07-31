The Stillwater Junior American Legion baseball team narrowly missed out on a spot in the state tournament after placing second in the Sub-State E Tournament that was completed in Rosemount on Sunday, July 25.
Stillwater won three straight elimination games after losing to Shakopee Red in the second round, but was eventually stopped by New Prague 9-8 in the finals. Stillwater would have needed to defeat New Prague twice to win the sub-state title.
Stillwater finished the season with a 32-6 record.
New Prague was scheduled to meet Excelsior in the first round of the state tournament on July 29.
Playing its sixth game in four days, Stillwater jumped out to a 5-0 lead against New Prague in the finals after a three-run homer by Will Holloway in the third inning. Ryan Harris started and pitched well for Stillwater, but errors increased his pitch count and allowed New Prague to climb back into the game. After falling behind 8-5, Stillwater climbed back with a two-run homer from Andrew Harris and Evan Berthume added an RBI single in the sixth to pull even at 8-all. Berthume finished with 14 hits in six postseason games.
New Prague eventually scored the game-winner on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh — a dramatic finish after a strong throw to the plate by Harris in center field.
“It was a really good tournament, but we were running on fumes,” Stillwater coach Ryan Bartosiewski said. “The guys really battled their (tails) off.”
Harris joined Holloway as the team’s home run leader this season and also finished with a team-high innings pitched.
Stillwater advanced to the finals with a 10-8 victory over Shakopee Red in the losers bracket finals. Shakopee was the top seed and defeated Stillwater 2-0 in the second round on July 23.
Stillwater also fell behind 2-0 in the rematch, but scored six runs in the third inning and never looked back.
Making just his third pitching appearance of the season, sure-handed shortstop Alex Vandell took to the mound and threw a complete game. Theo Kunze finished with three hits and reached in all for plate appearances to lead the way at the plate. Stillwater also received solid defense from Vandell on the mound and Ryan Hafner, who started at shortstop for the first time all season.
Stillwater opened the tournament with a 6-3 victory over Eastview on July 22. After losing to Shakopee Red on July 23, Stillwater kept its season going with a 10-2 victory over Lakeville South. Then on July 24, Stillwater cruised past Eastview 12-2 to earn another game against Shakopee Red.
“The kids were really dedicated and worked really hard,” said Bartosiewski, who shared coaching duties with Mike Parker. “They came ready to play every day. We learned a lot from them and they learned a lot from us. The kids really performed well and had a great season.”
Stillwater won three tournaments this summer and finished second in two others. Stillwater won its Memorial Weekend tournament and followed with victories at the Bruce Barron Invitational in Minnetonka and the Burnsville Rattler Tournament. In in addition to sub-state, Stillwater also placed second in the Eagan Tournament.
Cooper Keykal threw a perfect game against Tartan on June 7 and finished with the lowest ERA on the team. Alex Matchey threw a no-hitter against Wayzata in the Eagan Tournament and the versatile performer was also selected to participate in a Junior Legion All-Star Game in August.
Max Shikenjanski finished with a 6-0 record on the mound.
“It was so much fun,” Bartosiewski said. “Winning helps, but the kids just keep showing up and wanting to play really hard. We expect a lot out of them, but we really enjoy being with them and just having good times. The future is still looking pretty good here. We have a lot of talent coming up and a lot to look forward to.”
Stillwater Sub-State E results
Stillwater 6, Eastview 3
Shakopee Red 2, Stillwater 0
Stillwater 10, Lakeville South 2
Stillwater 12, Eastview 2
Stillwater 10, Shakopee Red 8
New Prague 9, Stillwater 8
