Hadley Johnson
Girls soccer
Facing the top two ranked teams in the state, Stillwater goalkeeper Hadley Johnson came through through with numerous big saves to help send the Ponies to the Class AAA state title.
The senior made four saves and did not allow a goal in the second half as the Ponies rallied past Edina for a dramatic 3-2 victory in the state semifinals. She followed with nine saves as Stillwater blanked Centennial 1-0 in the state finals.
The SEC champion Ponies finished the season with a 16-3-1 record, claiming the program’s first state title since 1998.
Jayden Leach
Football
It was a deep a balanced crew on defense for the Stillwater football team this fall and captain Jayden Leach helped set the tone with leadership on and off the field.
The senior linebacker totaled six solo tackles and four assists for 16 defensive points in the team’s loss to Wayzata in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Leach ranked among team leaders with 41 solo tackles and 23 assists for 124 defensive points.
The Ponies finished with an 8-2 record, including 5-0 to claim their second straight sub-distirct championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.