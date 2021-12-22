An important contributor to the glory years of Stillwater football and beyond, Jerry Foley touched countless lives.
The accomplished athlete and hall of fame coach died on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the age of 84, ending a run that began on the playgrounds of St. Paul and continued throughout his time teaching students and working with athletes in the St. Croix Valley.
He is survived by Darlene, his wife of 61 years, three children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The family is planning a memorial service for April 25, which would have been Foley’s 85th birthday.
Foley and fellow hall of fame coach George Thole joined forces in 1971, a partnership that turned a football program with about 25 varsity players into one of the state’s strongest over the nearly three decades that followed.
“When I first got there, Jerry was one of the guys I met him the first day I was there,” Thole said. “I hadn’t even gotten a place to live, but went over to Jerry’s house and met Darlene and the kids. We sat there and talked and he said ‘what do you think we’re going to do?’ I said we have to cut the (bull) here and build a winner.”
Their impact and results were impressive. The Ponies captured four state championships and produced a 257-69-2 record in 29 seasons, including 13 conference titles and 18 state tournament appearances.
That success is even more impressive when you consider the program’s underwhelming 33-88-4 record under three different head coaches in the 15 seasons prior to 1971.
“We had 24 kids on the varsity when we started,” Thole said. “When we got towards the end I think we had 114 kids dressed and ready to go and they were dedicated, super kids. Jerry was a fine leader and he was the best friend I ever had in my life. I miss the hell out of him.”
Jerry’s son Brian, who was a member of Stillwater’s state championship team in 1982, considered both father figures.
“He was my coach almost my whole life,” Brian said. “He coached all my hockey teams, too. I just grew up that way — and it was awesome. There is no doubt that between my dad and Mr. Thole, I learned so much work ethic, integrity and being good to your classmates and teammates and I never forgot. I think I am who I am today because of my dad and George.”
It wasn’t all business for the coaches, either. One of their signatures during the football season was providing comedic relief after victories. Foley played the Ed McMahon role to Thole’s “Great Tholenac,” which was a re-creation of the skits made famous by Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show.
“They both made it fun,” Brian said. “The best thing they ever did was Carnac.”
They also delivered on the sidelines. Foley’s more reserved demeanor complemented the spirited Thole.
Brian, who played center, recalled one memorable episode in practice that involved George’s son and three-year starting quarterback, Eric Thole.
“My dad was the buffer,” Brian said. “I remember one time Eric screwed up something and (George) said, ‘this is so bad even Jerry is mad at you.’ I still remember that. Eric said my dad was a very good buffer for him. He was definitely the calm presence.”
Foley, who was Thole’s offensive coordinator all 29 seasons, was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He is also a member of Hamline University, Minnesota Old-Timers Football Association, St. Croix Valley Sports, and St. Paul Humboldt High School hall of fames.
“He was with me every season that I was there,” Thole said. “Without Jerry with us, we couldn’t have done what we did.”
Often with former long-time trainer Gene “Taco” Bealka in tow, Foley and Thole were inseparable even after pads were turned in each fall.
“They were such good friends away from football, too, and that was a lot of it,” Brian said. “They had a good time during the offseason, too, and that definitely played into their success. They got along well and the chemistry was good, it just worked. My dad and George are a million miles apart on some things, but when they put their heads together football wise, it was pretty good.”
Hockey was another passion for Foley, who helped re-start the program at Stillwater while serving as head coach alongside good friend Marty Rossini from 1966 to 1975.
“When they called me to say goodbye to him, I sat in his hospital room and it was hard to understand him, but I finally realized he was asking if the Wild game was on,” Brian said.
Prior to arriving in Stillwater, Foley was a four-year letter winner in both football and hockey at Hamline University from 1955 to 1959.
The quarterback set school, conference and national records for the Pipers.
At a time when the forward pass was an afterthought for many offenses, Foley set a national record of 33 completions against St. John’s in 1955.
He also set a national record with 62 pass attempts without an interception.
Foley was also a multi-sport standout at St. Paul Humboldt High School before graduating in 1955.
His contributions and loyalty to those alma maters continued well after graduation.
“He never forgot his roots,” Brian said. “He loved talking about Baker Playground and all the days when they grew up on the west side with Bob Kisch, Todd Guberman and Gordy Genz. They were like the ‘Little Rascals’ of the west side. They grew up playing football and hockey together.
“He ran with the greatest circle of people you could ever imagine. They just all surrounded themselves with each other and they were so good together.”
Foley was the driving force behind the Minnesota Old-Timers Football Association and its annual golf tournament and hall of fame banquet.
This past July, Brian drove his dad around the old neighborhood in St. Paul.
“He still knew every single house for blocks and blocks,” Brian said.
As a teacher, Foley was popular with his biology students at Oak-Land Junior High — his room filled with mounted animals, fish and snakes.
“When I came up to 10th grade and didn’t know the Oak-Land kids, they all had my dad (as a teacher) and they loved him,” Brian said.
Foley and Thole retired from coaching after the 1999 season, though they did return to coach an eighth-grade football team at Stillwater Junior High to a 9-1 record in 2013.
“I think he was comfortable when he left (in 1999),” Brian said. “He enjoyed watching with George from the sidelines. They went to basketball and hockey and football games and just enjoyed it thoroughly. He traveled after that and spent a lot of time with the grandkids. My dad stayed really busy his whole life.
“He was a great dad and was a great grandpa and that’s more important than his coaching. I was lucky.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.