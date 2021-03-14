Lexi Huber
Girls hockey
One of the top soccer players in the state, Lexi Huber is enjoying a productive season on the ice for the Suburban East Conference leading Stillwater girls hockey team.
The senior joined teammates Morgan Wohlers and Josie St. Martin in notching hat tricks during a lop-sided victory over Irondale on March 9. It was the fourth straight victory for the Ponies, who have received at least one point from Huber in 12 of 16 games this season. She ranks among team leaders with 19 goals and eight assists for 27 points.
Adam Gaertner
Boys alpine skiing
After finishing as the individual runner-up in the section meet a week earlier, Adam Gaertner set the pace for the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team as it finished second in the state meet on March 10.
It was the second straight state runner-up finish for the Ponies, who cruised to a Suburban East Conference title and also dominated the field at the Section 7 Meet. Gaertner placed eighth overall for the Ponies at state, second on the team card. He was one of four seniors in the line-up for the Ponies, a list that also included Hunter Neubauer, AJ Johnson and Jacob Helke.
