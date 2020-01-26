Lexi Huber
Girls hockey
A standout performer for Stillwater’s girls soccer team that qualified for state in the fall, Lexi Huber has been a productive contributor for the Ponies on the ice this winter.
Huber delivered the game-winner for Stillwater in its wild 3-2 overtime victory over Woodbury on Jan. 21. It was the team-leading 21st goal of the season for Huber, who has also contributed 11 assists. The junior also scored a goal in a 5-2 win at Roseville on Jan. 18 and recorded her second hat trick of the season in a 9-1 triumph against Park on Jan. 9.
Grant Auleciems
Boys swimming and diving
It takes a village to succeed in the True Team format and Stillwater’s Grant Auleciems is a consistent contributor for the Ponies, who qualified for their 15 True Team state meet in 16 years with a victory at the Section 4AA Meet on Jan. 18.
Auleciems helped the Ponies set a meet record while winning the 200 medley relay to start the meet and he also finished second in the 100 breastroke and fourth in the 50 freestyle. The senior also won both of those events to help Stillwater defeated Woodbury 97-79 in a Suburban East Conference meet on Jan. 16.
