The Stillwater girls hockey team remained unbeaten in Suburban East Conference play while dispatching Cretin-Derham Hall 9-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-3) exploded for six goals in the opening period and everyone got into the act with 11 different players collecting at least one point in the game.

