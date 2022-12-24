The Stillwater girls hockey team remained unbeaten in Suburban East Conference play while dispatching Cretin-Derham Hall 9-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-3) exploded for six goals in the opening period and everyone got into the act with 11 different players collecting at least one point in the game.
Combined with Roseville/Mahtomedi’s 5-4 loss to East Ridge 5-4 on Dec. 17, the Ponies hold a four-point lead over the Roseville/Mahtomedi (7-2, 7-5) while East Ridge (6-2, 8-2) and Woodbury (6-2, 10-2) remain tied for third.
Stillwater has now outscored its conference opponents by a combined 53-9 through nine games.
Brooke Nelson delivered two goals in the opening period for the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Josie St. Martin, Addison Finn, Avery Braunshausen and Isabelle McKenzie.
Josie Lang padded Stillwater’s lead with two second-period goals and Kylie Ligday added a goal in the third to go along with two assists.
St. Martin and Myah Krueger each finished with three assists for the Ponies, who held a 41-14 edge in shots on goal.
Lily Timmons finished with 12 saves for the Ponies, who are scheduled to face Breck, Blake and Gentry Academy in the Breck Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-29.
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 6 2 1 — 9
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Addison Finn) 3:15; 2. St, Finn (Myah Krueger, Kylie Ligday) 7:00; 3. St, Brooke Nelson (Krueger) 8:16; 4. Avery Braunshausen (Ligday) 12:55; 5. St, Nelson (St. Martin, Krueger) 14:31; 6. St, Isabelle McKenzie (Olivia Williams, Grace Cheney) 15:11.
Second period — 7. St, Josie Lang (Avery Irlbeck, St. Martin) 4:27; 1. C-DH, Cassandra Coffey (Lily Vincelli) 9:51; 8. St, Lang (Williams) 13:47.
Third period — 9. St, Ligday (St. Martin) 1:30; 2. C-DH, Ava Perry (Delaney Schwab) 7:00.
Penalties — C-DH, 2-4:00; St, 2-4:00.
Saves — C-DH (Ana Ojala) 10-10-12—32; St (Lily Timmons) 3-7-2—12.
Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1
At Forest Lake, Josie St. Martin supplied two goals and added two assists to help lead the balanced Ponies in a 6-1 conference victory over Forest Lake on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Forest Lake Sports Center.
Kylie Ligday opened the scoring for Stillwater on the power play, but the Rangers (1-7 SECC, 2-9) answered with a power play goal of their own with less than five minutes remaining in the period.
Stillwwater pulled away with five unanswered goals in the second and third periods.
Josie Lang and St. Martin struck in the second to provide a 3-1 advantage before Myah Krueger and Avery Braunshausen joined St. Martin with a goal each in the third to pull away.
Adria Haley was busy in net for the Rangers while making 51 saves. Stillwater held a 57-16 advantage in shots on goal.
Stillwater 1 2 3 — 6
Forest Lake 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Kylie Ligday (Ashlyn Hoff) pp, 11:39; 1. FL, Maddy Monette (Rylen Kissell, Malia McKinnon) pp, 12:33.
Second period — 2. St, Josie Lang (Myah Kruger, Josie St. Martin) 4:37; 3. St, St. Martin (Addison Finn) 13:28.
Third period — 4. St, Krueger (Finn) pp, 4:48; 5. St, St. Martin (unassisted) sh, 7:10; 6. St, Avery Braunshausen (Lang, St. Martin) 12:29.
Penalties — St, 4-8:00; FL, 5-10:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 3-9-3—15; FL (Adria Haley) 13-20-18—51.
Boys hockey
The battle for bragging rights in a rivalry featuring two teams that call the St. Croix Valley Rec Center home again went to Stillwater following a 3-1 nonconference victory over Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
It was just the second loss of the season for the Zephyrs (5-2), which are ranked fourth in Class A.
Stillwater (3-0 SEC, 6-1) has now won seven consecutive games in this series since losing to the Zephyrs 8-2 in 2014. Since that loss, the Ponies have outscored Mahtomedi by a combined 21-7 during the current winning streak.
Ty Tuccitto started the scoring for the Ponies midway through the opening period on an assist from Carson Kingbay. Body Dustin extended the lead to 2-0 with about three minutes remaining in the period.
The Zephyrs closed within 2-1 on a goal by Corey Bohmert at 11:52 of the second period and Mahtomedi also outshot the Ponies 13-4 in the third, but Tomas Anderson did his part while finishing with 26 saves.
Blake Vanek added an insurance goal for the Ponies six minutes into the third period.
Mahtomedi 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 2 0 1 — 3
First period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Carson Kingbay) 9:18; 2. St, Brody Dustin (Wyatt Carroll, Tuccitto) 14:05.
Second period — 1. Mah, Corey Bohmert (David Wolsfeld, Cav Bruner) 11:52.
Third period — 3. St, Blake Vanek (Kyle Einan) 5:48.
Penalties — Mah, 3-6:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — Mah (Charlie Brandt) 11-9-3—23; St (Tomas Anderson) 7-6-13—26.
Stillwater 8, East Ridge 3
After falling behind 2-0 early in the second period, the Ponies stormed back for an 8-3 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the SCVRC.
After scoring just 19 seconds into the second period, East Ridge held that two-goal margin until late in the second period when Blaine Batchelow scored for the Ponies at 15:10. Kyle Einan evened the score for Stillwater just 31 seconds later and that momentum carried into the third period as well.
David Calderone, Carson Kingbay, Ethan Bernier, Einan, Batchelor and Ty Tuccitto each scored during a six-goal third period as the Ponies pulled away.
It was a balanced effort for the Ponies, with 13 different players collecting at least one point. Will Kane and Daniel Roeske each totaled three assists.
Stillwater’s first two conference victories this season were each by a one-goal margin. The Ponies join Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0, 6-2) and Mounds View (2-0, 3-3) as the only SEC teams without conference loss this season.
East Ridge 1 1 1 — 3
Stillwater 0 2 6 — 8
First period — 1. ER, Davis Polifka (Blake Leyde) 6:43.
Second period — 2. ER, Brandon Muth (Grant Kohnen) :19; 1. St, Blaine Batchelor (Jax McGlynn, Will Kane) 15:10; 2. St, Kyle Einan (Ethan Bernier, Blake Vanek) 15:41.
Third period — 3. St, David Calderone (Vanek, Kane) 7:42; 4. St, Carson Kingbay (Daniel Roeske, Brody Dustin) pp, 9:34; 5. St, Bernier (Kane, Dustin) 10:33; 6. St, Einan (Bernier, Roeske) 11:07; 3. ER, Cole Widen (Chase Olson) 11:40; 7. St, Batchelor (Roeske, Braden Wenner) 13:11; 8. St, Ty Tuccitto (Kingbay, Wyatt Carroll) 15:05.
Penalties — ER, 2-4:00; St, 2-4:00.
Saves — ER (Zane Lanahan) 7-3-12—22; St (Tomas Anderson) 6-4-4—14.
