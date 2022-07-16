USA’s Josie St. Martin #11 scores a first period goal against Sweden's Ebba Svensson Traff #30 during Preliminary Round Group A action at the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship at LaBahn Ice Arena on June 6, 2022 in Madison, WI. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/HHOF-IIHF Images)
Six months after the initial IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships were postponed, Stillwater girls hockey standout Josie St. Martin and Team USA captured silver medals last month in the rescheduled event.
The 2022 tournament was originally scheduled for January in Sweden, but canceled in late December due to COVID-19 and eventually conducted in Madison, Wis., on June 6-13.
Team USA cruised through the preliminary rounds, defeating Sweden 6-1, Finland 5-0 and Canada 7-0 to earn the top seed in the semifinals. The Americans defeated Sweden 3-2 in the semifinals before falling to Canada 3-2 in the gold-medal game.
St. Martin, who was the youngest of the 23 players on the team, scored the seventh and final goal of Team USA’s victory over Canada in the final game of the prelims on June 9. St.
Martin also scored in the first period to provide a 4-0 lead for the Americans in their victory over Sweden in the tournament opener on June 6.
St. Martin, entering her junior year at SAHS, finished with 28 goals and 19 assists for a team-high 47 points while leading the Ponies to a 14-11-2 record last season.
This marked the 14th consecutive appearance for Team USA in the gold-medal game of the U18 Women’s World Championships. The U.S. has won gold eight times — most recently in 2020 — and earned silver medals six times.
