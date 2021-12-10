VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Facing one of its biggest rivals in the season opener, the Stillwater boys hockey team received a power play goal from Cam Briere to knock off White Bear Lake 3-2 in a Suburban East Confernece game on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at TCO Sports Garden.
Briere’s game-winner came on the power play at 6:41 of the third period. Four of the five goals scored in the game came on the power play or while short-handed as the teams combined for 19 penalties for 49 minutes.
Adi Mehta scored a short-handed goal in the opening period and Carter Bies gave the Ponies a 2-1 lead less than three minutes into the second.
It was the season opener for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0), but the fourth game of the season for White Bear Lake (1-1, 2-2).
Stillwater 1 1 1 — 3
White Bear Lake 1 1 0 — 2
First period — 1. St, Adi Mehta (unassisted) sh, 8:03; 1. WBL, Tyler Bishop (Joe Belisle, Grady Gallatin) pp, 8:47.
Second period — 2. St, Carter Bies (Riley Skuza, Cam Briere) pp, 2:51; 2. WBL, Gallatin (unassisteed) 7:42.
Third period — 3. St, Briere (Skuza, Daniel Roeske) pp, 6:41.
Penalties — St, 7-25:00; WBL, 12-24:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 12-6-6—24; WBL (Nicholas Pettman) 6-12-12—30.
Stillwater tie Raiders
Little was decided in an early season girls hockey showdown in the Suburban East Conference as Stillwater and Cretin-Derham Hall skated to a 1-all tie on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies (3-0-1 SEC, 4-2-1) trailed 1-0 after the first period, but Avery Braunshausen evened the score on the power play midway through the second.
Cretin-Derham Hall goaltender Hannah Fritz finished with 52 saves, including 16 in overtime to preserve the tie and earn a point for the Raiders (3-0-1, 6-1-1).
• Four different players scored for the Ponies in a 4-2 conference victory over East Ridge on Saturday, Dec. 4 at SCVRC.
• Seventh-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored three unanswered goals to overcome an early deficit in a 3-1 nonconference victory over the Ponies on Thursday, Dec. 2 at SCVRC.
Cretin-Derham Hall 1 0 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. C-DH, Lily Geist (Lily Anderson) 8:56.
Second period — 1. St, Avery Braunshausen (Alexa March, Sydney Scheel) pp, 7:21.
Third period — No scoring.
Overtime — No scoring.
Penalties — C-DH, 4-8:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — C-DH (Hannah Fritz) 12-11-13-16—52; St (Lily Timmons) 9-9-5-3—26.
East Ridge 0 0 2 — 2
Stillwater 2 1 1 — 4
First period — 1. St, Josie Lang (unassisted) 11:08; 2. St, Olivia DeJarnett (unassisted) 13:37.
Second period — 3. St, Josie St. Martin (Avery Braunshausen, Addy Finn) pp, 2:28.
Third period — 1. ER, Ally Barry (unassisted) 5:51; 4. St, Myah Krueger (St. Martin, Alexa March) 7:00; 2. ER, Julia Downie (Barry, Lily Fetch) pp, 14:13.
Penalties — ER, 5-10:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — ER (Shannon Garrity) 19-9-10—38; St (Lily Timmons) 5-4-3—12.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1 2 0 — 3
Stillwater 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Olivia DeJarnett (unassisted) 5:06; 1. B-SM, Emma Hoen (Kendall Hassler, Lily Mortenson) 14:09.
Second period — 2. B-SM, Lizzy Hamel (Sophie Meisness, Mary Zavoral) 13:28; 3. B-SM, Emma Peschel (Annie Juckniess, Abby Garvin) 14:22.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — B-SM, 4-8:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — B-SM (Demetra Walsma) 6-5-11—22; St (Lily Timmons) 8-10-11—29.
