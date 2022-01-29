COTTAGE GROVE — Swapping positions from a week earlier, the Stillwater gymnastics team finished second behind Wayzata in the 12-team Park Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Park High School.
The top-ranked Ponies finished 1.4 points ahead of second-ranked Wayzata to win the Lakeville Invitational on Jan. 15, but the Trojans outdistanced Stillwater 145.85-144.6 to take top honors at Park. Rosemount followed in third place with a score of 143.6.
Stillwater outscored the Trojans 37.5-36.65 in the vault and the teams tied in the floor at 37.25, but Wayzata outscored the Ponies in the bars (36.55-36.2) and beam (35.4-33.65) to provide the difference.
Co-head coach Dusty Dennis said the Ponies rebounded well after a sub-par beam rotation.
“It was good to see the recovery from beam,” Dennis said. “It was actually a strong meet overall. The girls did well on three events, but just could not stay on the beam.”
Stillwater gymnasts posted the top score in three of four individual events, including 1-2 finishes in the vault and floor.
Liberty Quast (9.65) and Kendall Rogers (9.6) finished first and second for the Ponies in the vault while Erica Stanton (9.25) and Sofia LaBelle also received scores in the 9s.
Rogers (9.55) and Ashley Peterson (9.5) also achieved the top scores in the floor, followed by Evelyn Johnson in a tie for eighth with a score of 9.25.
Peterson also placed second in the uneven bars with a score of 9.3, followed by Rogers (9.1) and Quast (9.0).
Johnson finished first among all gymnasts in the beam with a score of 9.4, which was more than a point higher than Stillwater’s other performers in the event.
Wayzata’s Izzy Hayden, who finished just ahead of Peterson in the bars, won the all-around with a total of 37.25. Rogers (36.05) and Stanton (35.15) placed 6th and 10th for the Ponies in the all-around.
Team standings
1. Wayzata 145.85; 2. Stillwater 144.6; 3. Rosemount 143.6; 4. Sartell-St. Stephen 140.95; 5. Lakeville South 140.4; 6. East Ridge 139.2; 7. Eden Prairie 131.65; 8. Park 131.15; 9. Austin 125.65; 10. Woodbury 125.45; 11. St. Paul Highland Park 115.8; 12. Roseville 114.85.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 37.5) — 1. Liberty Quast (St) 9.65; 2. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.6; T11. Erica Stanton 9.25; T20. Sofia LaBelle (St) 9.0; T27. Ella Jackson (St) 8.8.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.2) — 1. Izzy Hayden (Way) 9.35; 2. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.3; 7. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.1; T9. Liberty Quast (St) 9.0; 16. Erica Stanton 8.8; T21. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.45.
Beam (Stillwater 33.65) — 1. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.4; T16. Brynn Savelkoul (St) 8.25; T19. Erica Stanton (St) 8.2; 32. Kendall Rogers (St) 7.8; T53. Ella Jackson (St) 6.85.
Floor (Stillwater 37.25) — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.55; 2. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.5; T8. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.25; 18. Liberty Quast (St) 8.95; T19. Erica Stanton (St) 8.9.
All-around — 1. Izzy Hayden (Way) 37.25; 2. Avery Doman (Rosemount) 37.1; 3. Ella Simmons (S-SS) 36.5; 4. Ashley Mouyenga (Way) 36.25; 5. Ella Erickson (LS) 36.15; 6. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.05; 10. Erica Stanton (St) 35.15.
Still 143.2, WB Lake 139.425
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies stayed unbeated in the Suburban East Conference with a 143.2-139.425 victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater outscored the Bears in three of four events, with the biggest boosts coming from a 2.175-point gap in the bars and a 1.75 margin in the vault.
White Bear Lake boasted the top two all-around finishers in Grace Squires (37.375) and Laney Gunderson (36.775), but the Ponies made up for it with a deeper, more balanced lineup.
Liberty Quast (9.45) and Kendall Rogers (9.375) turned in the top scores in the vault to lead the Ponies in that event.
Ashley Peterson (9.45) and Erica Stanton (9.375) provided strong scores for the Stillwater in the bars while placing behind only Squires (9.5).
Evelyn Johnson placed first for the Ponies in the beam.
Squires (9.55) and Gunderson (9.175) finished 1-2 for the Bears in the floor, but Stillwater still outscored them with solid scores from Rogers (9.15) Peterson (8.975), Quast (8.925) and Stanton (8.675).
This was the 14th consecutive SEC dual meet victory and 15th overall for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0).
Stillwater 143.2, WB Lake 139.425
Vault (Stillwater 36.775) — Liberty Quast 9.45, Kendall Rogers 9.375, Sofia LaBelle 9.0, Erica Stanton 8.95 and Ella Jackson 8.775.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.525) — Ashley Peterson 9.45, Erica Stanton 9.375, Kendall Rogers 9.025, Evelyn Johnson 8.675 and Liberty Quast 8.675.
Beam (Stillwater 34.175) — Evelyn Johnson 9.4, Kendall Rogers 8.825, Erica Stanton 8.0, Zoe Chase 7.95 and Ashley Peterson 7.4.
Floor (Stillwater 35.725) — Kendall Rogers 9.15, Ashley Peterson 8.975, Liberty Quast 8.925, Erica Stanton 8.675 and Sofia LaBelle 8.4.
All-around — 1. Grace Squires (WBL) 37.375; 2. Laney Gunderson (WBL) 36.775; 3. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.375; 4. Erica Stanton (St) 35.0; 5. Josie Miejnek (WBL) 33.15.
