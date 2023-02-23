ROSEVILLE — A season that began with more modest expectations will once again conclude at the state meet after Stillwater celebrated its third straight Section 4AA championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.
It was the sixth section title in the past seven seasons for Stillwater, which posted a score of 144.525 to easily outdistance runner-up White Bear Lake (136.325) and third-place Cretin-Derham Hall (133.575) to qualify for the Class AA state meet on Friday, Feb. 24 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Stillwater has scored higher this season, but pleased with the results and savoring another trip to state.
“It’s awesome,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “We still remember all those years when we could hit 150 and Roseville would still knock us out. It didn’t matter how good we were, so it’s been a privilege to have that same kind of run.”
The Ponies will also be well represented in the individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, led by all-around qualifiers Liberty Quast and Katelyn McDowell. Stillwater will have four individual entries in the floor, three in the vault and beam, and two in the uneven bars.
“We got a bunch of girls in every event, which is fantastic,” Dennis said. “It’s going to make it a lot more fun.”
Stillwater did count a fall in the beam, which was its first event, but forged ahead with a solid score overall and then took charge in the remaining three events.
“We were really strong on beam and it kind of set the tone for the meet,” Dennis said.
Evelyn Johnson finished first overall in the beam for the Ponies with a score of 9.5, though McDowell (9.0) and Quast (8.925) were not far behind in third and fourth place.
“Evelyn really had a great beam routine,” Dennis said.
The Ponies turned in their top score in the floor with a 37.375, led by Evelyn Johnson in first place with a score of 9.575. Olivia Carter also advanced to state in the event as an individual with her third-place finish after receiving a score of 9.45. With McDowell and Quast qualifying for the all-around, the Ponies will have four in that the floor for the individual state met.
The top three all-around gymnasts each qualify for individual competition and the top three gymnasts in each event who are not already qualified in the all-around, also advance to state.
Stillwater also put together a strong showing in the vault with Quast (9.7), Carter (9.35) and McDowell (9.275) sweeping the top three places in the event.
“We had some strong floor scores,” Dennis said. “Libby really shined on the vault and we did well on vault, but just didn’t score very well overall.”
The bars has typically been the team’s lowest scoring event and it was again at sections, but Quast (9.05) and McDowell (8.625) placed second and fourth in the event.
Cretin-Derham Hall’s Delaney Cunnington won the all-around with a score of 37.375 while Quast (36.825) and McDowell (36.1) followed in second and third. Carter landed fifth in the all-around with a score of 35.2.
“It was a good meet,” Dennis said. “The girls did pretty well. It’s kind of on the low end for what we’ve been doing, but overall we did lots of good things. The girls were in good spirits and I think it was good to get some of that out of the way now because they’ve been doing pretty well.
“The fact that we had a couple of glitches is OK. Everybody recognizes what we need to do and they’re in a good place. The girls didn’t have to be their best, so maybe they weren’t as focused as they could have been. I think everything went according to plan. There were no major surprises and we feel pretty strong.”
And while Stillwater has enjoyed a nice run of success the past several years, the expectations were muted somewhat this season after graduating eight seniors from a team that placed fourth at state a year ago.
“It’s all been kind of a like a Christmas present every meet,” Dennis said. “We kept doing well and then we’d get another meet and do a little better and we just kept getting better and better and eventually you put together a pretty good score. Our section was not super strong this year so that helped us a little bit, but for the girls it’s all been one thing at a time. State was not even a conversation at the beginning of the year.
“To get to go again this year when (co-head coach Joan Ledson) and I had no expectations that this was going to be something we could do after all the seniors we lost. We were hoping to just have a solid, successful season and we had no ambitions about winning the section title or going to state. Now it looks like we could at least be a contender.”
Defending state champion Wayzata did not advance to state this season, but five of this year’s qualifiers were in the field a year ago, including New Prague, St. Cloud, St. Michael-Albertville and Owatonna. East Ridge, Hopkins and Anoka are the other teams in this year’s state meet.
Even with its recent history, the Ponies weren’t discussing the state meet as a possibility.
“About halfway through we said we could actually win the section and, talking to the girls, I don’t think they came into it with all those expectations for themselves,” Dennis said. “The last couple of weeks, it’s now you have to ask if you’re happy with that and go to state or do you want to go to state and be a contender? When you get there what do you want to happen? We kind of set the tone that way, but we’re not there to chase anything. We’re focusing on us. We’re there to do our best. We’re not trying to be the champions, but if that comes from us doing our best, that will be awesome.
“The key for us to really have success at state is to be consistent. They don’t need to be perfect, they just need to go in and do their jobs.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 144.525; 2. White Bear Lake 136.325; 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 133.575; 4. Mounds View/Irondale 133.55; 5. Roseville 129.35; 6. St. Paul Central 119.9; 7. Tartan 117.975; 8. North St. Paul 111.35; 9. St. Paul Johnson 110.075.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 37.3) — *1. Liberty Quast (St) 9.7; *2. Olivia Carter (St) 9.35; *3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.275; *4. Lulu Semakula (MV/IR) 9.25; *5. Gracyn Lehner (WBL) 9.225; *6. Grace Cunnington (C-DH) 9.2; 9. Ava Biederman (St) 8.975; 13. Sofia LaBelle (St) 8.7.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 33.925) — *1. Delaney Cunnington (C-DH) 9.475; *2. Liberty Quast (St) 9.05; *3. Mackenzie Couch (C-DH) 8.875; *4. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.625; *5. Kelsey O’Connel (MV/Ir) 8.4; *6. Gracyn Lehner (WBL) 8.35; 7. Zoe Chase (St) 8.3; 9. Olivia Carter 8.0; 14. Evelyn Johnson (St) 7.675.
Beam (Stillwater 35.875) — *1. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.5; *2. Delaney Cunningham (C-DH) 9.175; *3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.0; *4. Liberty Quast (St) 8.925; *5. Kelsey O’Connel (MV/Ir) 8.825; *6. Gracyn Lehner (WBL) 8.675; 7. Chloe Stanton (St) 8.45; 9. Olivia Carter (St) 8.4.
Floor (Stillwater 37.375) — *1. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.575; *2. Delaney Cunningham (C-DH) 9.525; *3. Olivia Carter (St) 9.45; *4. Gracyn Lehner (WBL) 9.375; *5. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.2; *6. Liberty Quast (St) 9.15; 7. Anna Benson (St) 8.95.
All-around — *1. Delaney Cunnington (C-DH) 37.375; *2. Liberty Quast (St) 36.825; *3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.1; 4. Gracyn Lehner (WBL) 35.625; 5. Olivia Carter (St) 35.2.
* Individual state qualifier

