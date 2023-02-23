2-24 spo-gym section col.jpg

Members of the Stillwater gymnastics team celebrate their first-place finish in the Section 4AA meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Roseville Area High School. (Contributed photo)

ROSEVILLE — A season that began with more modest expectations will once again conclude at the state meet after Stillwater celebrated its third straight Section 4AA championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.

It was the sixth section title in the past seven seasons for Stillwater, which posted a score of 144.525 to easily outdistance runner-up White Bear Lake (136.325) and third-place Cretin-Derham Hall (133.575) to qualify for the Class AA state meet on Friday, Feb. 24 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

