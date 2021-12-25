OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater gymnastics team dispatched Mounds View/Irondale 141.175-136.0 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
Liberty Quast posted the top score for the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) in the vault (9.6) and floor (9.225). Kendall Rogers led Stillwater in the uneven bars (8.75) while Evelyn Johnson received top marks in the beam (9.2).
Katelyn McDowell finished second for Stillwater in the all-around with a total of 35.525. Mounds View/Irondale’s Julia Clark led the way with an all-around score of 36.25.
The Ponies are scheduled to make up a previously postponed SEC dual meet with Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Dec. 30 at SAHS.
Stillwater 141.175, Mounds View/Irondale 136.0
Vault (Stillwater 37.4) — Liberty Quast 9.6, Katelyn McDowell 9.5, Kendall Rogers 9.4, Sofia LaBelle 8.9 and Kayla Kajer 8.75.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 33.4) — Kendall Rogers 8.725, Katelyn McDowell 8.7, Liberty Quast 8.425, Evelyn Johnson 7.55 and Brynn Savelkoul 7.0.
Beam (Stillwater 34.275) — Evelyn Johnson 9.2, Ella Jackson 8.525, Katelyn McDowell 8.375, Kendall Rogers 8.175 and Liberty Quast 7.4.
Floor (Stillwater 36.1) — Liberty Quast 9.225, Kendall Rogers 9.0, Katelyn McDowell 8.95, Evelyn Johnson 8.925 and Anna Benson 8.725.
All-around — 1. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 36.25; 2. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.525; 3. Jaylyn Ahlberg (MV/Ir) 35.4; 4. Kendall Rogers (St) 35.3; 5. Liberty Quast (St) 34.65.
