FOREST LAKE — The Suburban East Conference scheduled aligned to set up a showdown between the undefeated Stillwater and Forest Lake gymnastics teams in the regular season finale on Friday, March 12 at Forest Lake High School.
The Ponies (8-0 SEC, 9-0), who have moved up to No. 1 in the Class AA state rankings, outscored the fifth-ranked Rangers in three out of four events to post a 147.0-144.85 victory and claim the program’s third conference championship in four seasons.
“It feels great,” Stillwater co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “It was a good win and it was nice to win the conference.”
Forest Lake’s Claire Gorman (37.675) won the all-around by 1.5 points of Stillwater’s Katelyn McDowell and Kendall Rogers, who tied for second at 36.175, but the Ponies were solid throughout the line-up and in all four events.
It was Stillwater’s second-highest score of the season, less than two points off the 148.725 total the Ponies put up at Eagan earlier in the week.
“It was another decent scoring meet,” Dennis said. “We didn’t hit on everything, but we still scored well.”
Less than half a point separated Stillwater’s top score in the floor (36.95) and its lowest score in the vault (36.5).
“Our vault, which his usually our strength, we had two girls that didn’t flip so that was surprising. Our score could have been even higher,” Dennis said. “We had a decent beam, and that one always makes or breaks you,” Dennis said. “Our bars, we got in the 9s on four of five and that was first time we’ve done that all year so that was huge.”
Ashley Peterson led a strong showing for the Ponies in the uneven bars with a first-place score of 9.425. Erica Stanton contributed a 9.4 while Rogers (9.05) and Norah Bates (9.025) completed the scoring.
“Our bars was the highlight,” Dennis said. “That was the first time they’ve all gotten in the 9s. We just haven’t had the big skills to really score high, but the girls all hit their bar routines for the most part. That was huge for us, a big confidence booster.”
Evelyn Johnson tied for first in the beam with a score of 9.375, followed closely by Norah Bates (9.3) and Peterson (9.15).
Bates set the pace for Stillwater in the floor with a score of 9.375, followed by McDowell (9.3) and Peterson (9.225). Rogers completed the scoring at 9.05.
The coach said the athletes are starting to notice the progress since the start of the season, which was delayed until early January.
“Several of the girls commented that when they watched each other they just looked confident, and they haven’t seen that in the rest of our meets,” Dennis said. “We appeared to be confident and in control.”
Stillwater’s order of finish in most events is difficult to predict, but they all seem to contributed when necessary.
“We have a great group of girls,” Dennis said. “We have a band, but we don’t have one rock star as the lead singer in the group. We don’t have a solo standout, which is great because we have a lot of depth.”
The Ponies finished first at state in 2018 and second in 2019 before finishing third in the section meet a year ago.
“We didn’t really know what to expect coming into the season,” Dennis said. “The girls were coming off a break where they were not even allowed to touch equipment. We just told them don’t try to win right now, but just get through a bar or floor routine and be able to complete that. We started fairly low and we just kept building and each week added a little more. It didn’t even feel normal until last week.
“Winning conference has never been one of our main things, but this year I would say it was for sure. Just in general, with the crazy year, we’re just glad we’re having a season and that we have conference and sections and all this stuff. We’re happy to be competing. We’ve had stronger teams, but this group is all about the same level and they work really hard together.”
The Ponies will compete in the Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, March 20 at White Bear Lake High School. The state meet is slated for Saturday, March 27 at Champlin Park High School.
“They have high hopes,” Dennis said.
Stillwater 147.0,
Forest Lake 144.85
Vault (Stillwater 36.5) — 2. Katelyn McDowell 9.4; T3. Kendall Rogers 9.25; Liberty Quast 9.15; Heather Wiehe 8.7; Ashley Peterson 8.25.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.9) — 1. Ashley Peterson 9.425; 2. Erica Stanton 9.4; Kendall Rogers 9.05; Norah Bates 9.025; Katelyn McDowell 8.925.
Beam (Stillwater 36.65) — T1. Evelyn Johnson 9.375; 3. Norah Bates 9.3; Ashley Peterson 9.15; Kendall Rogers 8.825; Katelyn McDowell 8.55.
Floor (Stillwater 36.95) — 2. Norah Bates 9.375; T3. Katelyn McDowell 9.3; Ashley Peterson 9.225; Kendall Rogers 9.05; Evelyn Johnson 8.575.
All-around — 1. Claire Gorman (FL) 37.675; 2, tie, Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.175 and Kendall Rogers (St) 36.175; 4. Keely Sisco (FL) 36.15; 5. Ashley Peterson (St) 36.05.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
