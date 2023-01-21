LAKEVILLE — There are plenty of new faces in the lineup, but the Stillwater gymnastics team still defended its title at the 15-team Lakeville North Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Lakeville North High School.

The Ponies posted a winning total of 145.05 to hold off runner-up Owatonna (144.7), which is ranked No. 2 in Class AA. Detroit Lakes, which is ranked second in Class A followed in third with a score of 143.65 in a field that includes many of the top programs in the state.

