LAKEVILLE — There are plenty of new faces in the lineup, but the Stillwater gymnastics team still defended its title at the 15-team Lakeville North Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Lakeville North High School.
The Ponies posted a winning total of 145.05 to hold off runner-up Owatonna (144.7), which is ranked No. 2 in Class AA. Detroit Lakes, which is ranked second in Class A followed in third with a score of 143.65 in a field that includes many of the top programs in the state.
“It was awesome,” Dennis said. “Going into the meet we had no clear thoughts of winning it. We have a small team this year and lost a lot of firepower, but the girls have been working really hard and they had a really good meet. It was unexpected, but we’re really happy with how they did.”
It was Stillwater’s second highest score of the season, trailing only the 145.3 the Ponies received while winning the Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Jan. 7.
The Ponies produced strong scores in the vault and floor, which were the first two events and typically the team’s strongest. Liberty Quast (9.7) and Olivia Carter (9.65) finished first and second in the vault and Carter placed third to lead the Ponies in the floor.
Even with modest expectations coming into the meet, the Ponies started to pay more attention to where they stood midway through the meet. Owatonna started strong, but opened the door with a tough bars set and Stillwater closed out the meet with a solid showing in the beam, which can be a tough event under pressure.
Evelyn Johnson finished first in the event with a score of 9.55, followed by Carter (9.25), Katelyn McDowell (9.0) and Quast (8.9).
“We weren’t really paying attention until we got to the third event and then we knew we were in contention,” Dennis said. “They came and had a fantastic beam at the end of the meet and that clinched it for them.
“I think it shows that the girls can be mentally tough and that if we’re in a big-meet situation they can come through. Lakeville is almost as big as the state meet, so it was great to see that.”
Carter posted Stillwater’s highest score in just one event, but placed third in the all-around with a total of 37.05, trailing only Laney Schwellenbach (37.55) of East Ridge and Courtney Atthaus (37.2) of Melrose.
“Our girls kind of stuck on all their events and did a good job,” Dennis said. “We’re going to be a team that’s going to score because we hit and not because we have the big skills. It’s going to be consistency that wins the day and I think we still have another two points.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 145.05; 2. Owatonna 144.7; 3. Detroit Lakes 143.65; 4. Lakeville South 142.9; 5. Melrose 141.85; 6. East Ridge 141.15; 7. Cambridge-Isanti 139.45; 8. Elk River/Zimmerman 139.35; 9. Prior Lake 136.45; 10. Park 134.55; 11. Lakeville North 134.3; 12. Eden Prairie 132.7; 13. Northfield 130.75; 14. Apple Valley 129.9; 15. Roseville 128.0.
Stillwater results
Vault — 1. Liberty Quast (St) 9.7; 2. Olivia Carter (St) 9.65; Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.3; Sofia LaBelle (St) 8.65; Anna Benson (St) 8.45.
Uneven bars — 1. Laney Schwellenbach (ER) 9.4; Liberty Quast (St) 8.85; Olivia Carter (St) 8.6; Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.35; Zoe Chase (St) 8.2; Evelyn Johnson (St) 7.9.
Beam — 1. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.55; Olivia Carter (St) 9.25; Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.0; Liberty Quast (St) 8.9; Chloe Stanton (St) 8.05.
Floor — 1. Laney Schwellenbach (ER) 9.7; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 9.55; Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.25; Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.2; Liberty Quast 9.05; Zoe Chase (st) 8.7.
All-around — 1. Laney Schwellenbach (ER) 37.55; 2. Courtney Althaus (Mel) 37.2; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 37.05; 9. Liberty Quast (St) 36.5; 11. Katelyn McDowell 35.9
Stillwater 143.65, Roseville 129.35
At Roseville, Liberty Quast and Olivia Carter finished 1-2 in the all-around to help lead a balanced effort as the Ponies dispatched Roseville 143.65-129.35 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Roseville Area High School.
Quast turned in the highest scores for Stillwater in the vault (9.575) and uneven bars (9.0) while Carter received a first-place score of 9.475 in the floor. Evelyn Johnson was also strong for the Ponies while leading the way in the beam with a score of 9.575.
Stillwater 143.65, Roseville 129.35
Vault — Liberty Quast 9.575, Olivia Carter 9.325, Sofia LaBelle 8.95, Katelyn McDowell 8.7 and Anna Benson 8.625.
Uneven bars — Liberty Quast 9.0, Olivia Carter 8.525, Katelyn McDowell 8.425, Evelyn Johnson 8.05 and Zoe Chase 7.7.
Beam — Evelyn Johnson 9.575, Liberty Quast 9.25, Katelyn McDowell 9.025, Olivia Carter 8.65 and Chloe Stanton 8.075.
Floor — Olivia Carter 9.475, Evelyn Johnson 9.225, Liberty Quast 9.025, Zoe Chase 8.875 and Anna Benson 8.8.
All-around — 1. Liberty Quast (St) 36.85; 2. Olivia Carter (St) 35.975; 3. Jasmine Zenner (Ros) 32.95.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.