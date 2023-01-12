WATERTOWN — Crushing its previous high score this season by more than five points, the Stillwater gymnastics team held off Dickinson, N.D., for a narrow victory in the five-team Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Watertown-Mayer High School.
The Ponies posted a winning total of 145.3 to edge Dickinson (145.2) by just a tenth of a point. Forest Lake followed in third place with a score of 137.25 and two-time reigning Class A state champion Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka followed in fourth (134.65).
Stillwater just missed breaking the 140-point mark in its two most recent dual meets, but took a big step forward with the victory in their first invitational of the season.
Liberty Quast placed second in the all-around with a score of 36.85, trailing only Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka’s Reagan Kelley (37.65), who recorded the highest individual score in three of four events.
Evelyn Johnson placed first overall to lead the Ponies in the beam with a score of 9.4. It was a strong event for Stillwater as Katelyn McDowell (9.3) and Olivia Carter (9.25) followed in third and fourth.
Quast finished second overall in the vault with a score of 9.65, just ahead of Carter (9.6), who placed third. Quast also led the Ponies in the uneven bars with a score of 9.0, which was good enough for fourth place.
Carter (9.45) and McDowell (9.3) placed second and fifth for the Ponies in the floor exercise, just ahead of Quast (9.25) and Johnson (9.05) in what was another strong event for Stillwater.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 145.3; 2. Dickinson, N.D. 145.2; 3. Forest Lake 137.25; 4. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka 134.65; 5. St. Peter 134.2.
Individual results
Vault — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.8; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 9.65; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 9.6; Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.2; Sofia LaBelle (St) 8.9; Anna Benson (St) 8.55.
Uneven bars — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.5; 4. Liberty Quast (St) 9.0; Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.5; Olivia Carter (St) 8.3; Zoe Chase (St) 8.2; Evelyn Johnson (St) 7.6.
Beam — 1. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.4; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.3; 4. Olivia Carter (St) 9.25; Liberty Quast (St) 8.95; Chloe Stanton (St) 8.2.
Floor — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.55; 2. Olivia Carter (St) 9.45; 5. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.3; Liberty Quast (St) 9.25; Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.05; Chloe Stanton (St) 8.1.
