WATERTOWN — Crushing its previous high score this season by more than five points, the Stillwater gymnastics team held off Dickinson, N.D., for a narrow victory in the five-team Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Watertown-Mayer High School.

The Ponies posted a winning total of 145.3 to edge Dickinson (145.2) by just a tenth of a point. Forest Lake followed in third place with a score of 137.25 and two-time reigning Class A state champion Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka followed in fourth (134.65).

