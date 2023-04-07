4-7 spo-gym Carter col.jpg

Senior Olivia Carter was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team, which captured Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA titles before placing fourth at the Class AA state meet. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

One of just three seniors on roster, Olivia Carter was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team at its postseason awards banquet.

Carter, an individual state qualifier in the vault and floor exercise, was joined in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors by teammates Anna Benson, Evelyn Johnson, Sofia LaBelle, Katelyn McDowell and Liberty Quast. Zoe Chase received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

