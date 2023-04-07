Senior Olivia Carter was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team, which captured Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA titles before placing fourth at the Class AA state meet. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
One of just three seniors on roster, Olivia Carter was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team at its postseason awards banquet.
Carter, an individual state qualifier in the vault and floor exercise, was joined in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors by teammates Anna Benson, Evelyn Johnson, Sofia LaBelle, Katelyn McDowell and Liberty Quast. Zoe Chase received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
They helped lead the Ponies to an 8-0 dual meet record to capture the program’s fifth conference championship in the past six seasons. Stillwater has won 24 consecutive SEC dual meets since losing to East Ridge late in the 2019-20 season. The Ponies also claimed their sixth straight Section 4AA championship in seven years before placing fourth at the state meet for the second year in a row.
It was a productive and rewarding season for the Ponies, who graduated eight seniors from last year’s team. Stillwater also won invitationals at Watertown-Mayer, Lakeville North and Park.
Quast was a state medalist for the Ponies after finishing fifth in the vault. She joined McDowell in competing at state in the all-around while Johnson joined Carter in qualifying for state in two events.
Benson, Chase, Carter, Johnson, LaBelle, McDowell, Quast and Chloe Stanton received All-Section honors while Carter, Johnson, McDowell and Quast earned All-State honors from the Minnesota Gymnastics Coaches Association in one or move events. Benson, Chase, Carter, Johnson, LaBelle and Quast also received Honorable Mention All-State recognition.
Chase was selected the team’s Most Improved gymnast and will join Viva Summary in serving as captains for next year’s team.
Gymnastics
All-Conference: Anna Benson (floor), Olivia Carter (all-around), Evelyn Johnson (beam), Sofia LaBelle (vault), Katelyn McDowell (all-around) and Liberty Quast (all-around); All-Conference Honorable Mention: Zoe Chase (bars); All-Section: Anna Benson (floor), Zoe Chase (bars), Olivia Carter (all-around), Evelyn Johnson (beam), Sofia LaBelle (vault), Katelyn McDowell (all-around), Liberty Quast (all-around) and Chloe Stanton (beam); All-State: Olivia Carter (vault, floor, all-around), Evelyn Johnson (beam, floor), Katelyn McDowell (vault, beam, floor, all-around) and Liberty Quast (vault, uneven bars, all-around); All-State Honorable Mention: Anna Benson (floor), Zoe Chase (bars), Olivia Carter (bars, beam), Evelyn Johnson (bars), Sofia LaBelle (vault) and Liberty Quast (beam, floor); Individual state qualifiers: Olivia Carter (vault, floor), Evelyn Johnson (beam, floor), Katelyn McDowell (vault, bars, beam, floor, all-around), Liberty Quast (vault, bars, beam, floor, all-around); State placewinner: Liberty Quast (vault); Most Improved: Zoe Chase; Most Valuable Athlete: Olivia Carter; Captains elect: Zoe Chase and Viva Summary.
