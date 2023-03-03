ST. PAUL — There were a lot of new faces that contributed to a familiar showing for the Stillwater gymnastics team in its fourth-place finish in the Class AA state meet on Friday, Feb. 24 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
The Ponies matched their finish from a year ago and this marked the program’s sixth top-five placing at state over the last seven seasons.
Stillwater turned in a score of 143.425 to narrowly miss a spot on the medal stand. New Prague edged St. Cloud 146.4-146.275 for the state title while Owatonna followed in third with a total of 144.125 — seven-tenths of a point ahead of the Ponies.
It was Stillwater’s lowest score since finishing at 139.325 in a comfortable victory at Mounds View/Irondale on Jan. 5, which made a feel more like a missed opportunity than the culmination of a gratifying season that began with modest expectations after graduating the bulk of last year’s state lineup.
“Mixed emotions,” Ponies co-head coach Joan Ledson said. “Coming off a season where you lose eight seniors and lost two more to injury, we were not expecting to have the season that we had. It was overwhelming that we were there, but it was also probably the worst meet of our season.”
It was a credit to how far the Ponies have progressed this season that they could feel themselves in position to feel wistful about a fourth-place finish at state.
“The hard part is that we definitely could have been on the podium,” Ledson said. “It’s hard when you see them put their whole heart into it and not get on the podium.
“But when we were on the bus on the way home, everybody was in great spirits and excited about having the opportunity.”
Stillwater was among several teams in the running for that third spot on the podium at the midway point of the meet, but solid performances in the other three rotations were not enough to overcome some struggles in the beam.
The Ponies ranked second among all teams in the floor exercise and third in the vault and bars, but the 34.9 team score in the beam was the lowest among the eight teams. Stillwater matched or exceeded Owatonna in the other three events, but finished 1.175 points behind the Huskies in the beam.
Stillwater started strong in the event with junior Chloe Stanton delivering her best routine of the season to receive a score of 8.925.
“Chloe did great on beam,” Ledson said. “She scored our highest on beam, so that was a surprise. Everybody that it was their first time did a great job and putting their best foot forward and doing what needed to be done for the team.”
That was the high point for the Ponies in the event, however, with Katelyn McDowell (8.825), Evelyn Johnson (8.7) and Liberty Quast (8.45) completing the scoring.
“We have been rocking beam all season long and then wham,” Ledson said.
Stillwater began the meet on the vault, which has been one of its strongest events all season. Olivia Carter led the way for the Ponies with a 9.575 while McDowell (9.325) and Quast (9.225) also produced solid scores. Sofia LaBelle completed the scoring with a 9.025, less than two-tenths ahead of Ava Biederman’s throw-away score of 8.85.
“Our vault was really good,” Ledson said. “Everybody did a great job and was consistent on that.”
New Prague and St. Cloud were the only teams to score higher than the Ponies in the vault, but the event also had an impact on the remainder of the meet. Quast landed short on her first vault and sprained an ankle in the process. Though she persevered, it hampered her performance in the remaining three events.
Bars has been a challenging event for the Ponies all season and it was their lowest score of the four rotations, but the score of 34.75 was also third best in the field — behind only New Prague (36.775) and St. Cloud (34.95).
Quast led the Ponies with a score of 8.975, followed by McDowell (8.75), Evelyn Johnson (8.6) and Zoe Chase (8.425).
“We scored on bars, which is phenomenal for how we have struggled with bars this year,” Ledson said.
After the beam, Stillwater closed out the meet in the floor exercise. The Ponies (36.625) outscored every other team in the event except for St. Cloud (36.95).
Carter led the way with a score of 9.45, followed by Johnson (9.35) and McDowell (9.175). Anna Benson completed the scoring with an 8.65.
“Our floor was solid,” Ledson said. “Anna did great on floor. That was her first state meet and she started us out, which is hard being that first one out on each event. Libby had the injury, but the other four did great.”
It wasn’t enough to lift Stillwater onto the podium, but it was hard to ignore the expectations exceeded throughout the course of the season.
Out of the nine Ponies in this year’s state meet, only three were in the state lineup a year ago — although McDowell competed at state as a freshman before missing last season due to a serious back injury.
Quast, Johnson and LaBelle were the only returners from last year’s state meet.
And yet the Ponies were undefeated prior to their fourth-place finish at state. Stillwater finished 8-0 to win the Suburban East Conference and also invitationals at Watertown-Mayer, Lakeville North and Park. The Ponies also won the section title by more than eight points.
It was a tremendous achievement considering the team featured just 12 members and the lack of depth left little room for error. In the end, 9 of the 12 team members competed at state.
“To have almost the whole team there and participate in the state meet is a pretty special thing,” Ledson said. “It took the whole village to get this done. They were over the moon with how the season went and being at the state meet and competing with other teams that are amazing. It was a good spirit on the way home.
“At the beginning we didn’t know what the season would hold. It was a fantastic season, one that surprised us for sure — in a good way.”
Team standings
1. New Prague 146.4; 2. St. Cloud 146.275; 3. Owatonna 144.125; 4. Stillwater 143.425; 5. East Ridge 142.6; 6. Hopkins 142.325; 7. St. Michael-Albertville 142.175; 8. Anoka 141.85.
Stillwater results
Vault (Stillwater 37.15) — Olivia Carter 9.575, Katelyn McDowell 9.325, Liberty Quast 9.225, Sofia LaBelle 9.025 and Ava Biederman 8.85.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.75) — Liberty Quast 8.975, Katelyn McDowell 8.75, Evelyn Johnson 8.6, Zoe Chase 8.425 and Olivia Carter 8.05.
Beam (Stillwater 34.9) — Chloe Stanton 8.925, Katelyn McDowell 8.825, Evelyn Johnson 8.7, Liberty Quast 8.45 and Olivia Carter 8.25.
Floor (Stillwater 36.625) — Olivia Carter 9.45, Evelyn Johnson 9.35, Katelyn McDowell 9.175, Anna Benson 8.65 and Liberty Quast 7.775.
Quast fifth in vault
Even competing at least than 100 percent due to ankle injury suffered a day earlier, Liberty Quast successfully landed her second vault to place fifth in the event and earn all-state honors in the Class AA individual state gymnastics meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
The sophomore received a score of 9.6, which matched the score of the third-and fourth-place finishers, but trailed in the tie-breaker to place fifth.
“Libby did a great job coming back after the sprained ankle on Friday never having her ankle taped,” Ledson said. “She was a trooper. She did great coming off the injury.”
It led to a 21st-place finish in the all-around for Quast with a total of 35.125.
She tied for 20th in the uneven bars (8.975) and finished 44th and 45th in the beam (7.85) and floor (8.7).
Stillwater’s other all-around entry, Katelyn McDowell, placed 17th with a score of 35.775. Her highest finish was 15th in the beam with a score of 8.95 and she also placed 19th in the vault (9.35). McDowell placed 29th in the uneven bars (8.875) and 47th in the floor (8.6).
“Our two all-arounders did a great job,” Ledson said. “Kaitlyn did a great job, too. She had a little slip up on floor, but other than that she was a rock star and very consistent and very solid. She had her head in the game.”
A miscue on the beam at sections likely kept Olivia Carter out of the all-around at state, but she fared well in her two events while placing 16th in the vault (9.375) and 18th in the floor (9.25).
“Olivia had a great floor routine and vault,” Ledson said. “She did great on her two events.”
Evelyn Johnson also competed in two events for the Ponies, finishing 28th on the beam (8.7) and 37th in the floor (9.05).
St. Cloud senior Taylar Schaefer left little doubt while claiming the individual title in the all-around with a score of 38.5, comfortably ahead of runner-up Jackie Bergeron (37.8) of St. Micahel-Albertville. It was a clean sweep for Schaefer, who placed first in the vault (9.825), bars (9.55), beam (9.575) and floor (9.55).
Individual results
Vault — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud) 9.825; 2. NyahSymone Britt (Hopkins) 9.65; 3. Alexa Drew (Lakeville South) 9.6; 5. Liberty Quast (St) 9.6; 16. Olivia Carter (St) 9.375; 19. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.35.
Uneven bars — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud) 9.55; 2. Samantha Ernst (Forest Lake) 9.5; 3. Laney Schwellenbach (East Ridge) 9.45; T20. Liberty Quast (St) 8.975; 29. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.875.
Beam — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud) 9.575; 2. Jackie Bergeron (STMA) 9.475; 3. Maya Woods (Park Center) 9.4; 15. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.95; 28. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.7; 44. Liberty Quast (St) 7.85.
Floor — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud) 9.55; 2. Jackie Bergeron (STMA) 9.525; 3. Sasha Thompson (Maple Grove) 9.5; 18. Olivia Carter (St) 9.25; 37. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.05; 45. Liberty Quast (St) 8.7; 47. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.6.
All-around — 1. Taylar Schaefer (St. Cloud) 38.5; 2. Jackie Bergeron (STMA) 37.8; 3. Samantha Ernst (Forest Lake) 37.65; 17. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.775; 21. Liberty Quast (St) 35.125.
