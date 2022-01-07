OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Competing for just the third time this season, the Stillwater gymnastics team posted a season-high score while cruising past Cretin-Derham Hall 145.475-120.825 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.
This meet was originally scheduled for Dec. 9, but postponed and rescheduled to take place during the holiday break.
Stillwater, which is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, surpassed its previous high score (143.05) this season by more than two points.
It was a balanced effort for the Ponies, who had four different gymnasts post the high score in an event. Kendall Rogers (36.975) and Katelyn McDowell (36.25) placed first and second for Stillwater in the all-around.
Stillwater’s top score came in the vault with a total of 37.05. Liberty Quast set the pace with a 9.7 while Rogers (9.35) and McDowell (9.175) followed in second and third. Sofia LaBelle completed the scoring with an 8.825.
Erica Stanton led a strong showing for the Ponies in the uneven bars with a first-place score of 9.425, followed by McDowell (9.3), Rogers (9.25) and Quast (8.8).
The beam was Stillwater’s lowest scoring event of the four, but Rogers led the way with a 9.05. Evelyn Johnson followed with an 8.875 and Brynn Savelkoul was next with an 8.65.
Three Ponies scored in the 9s in the floor exercise, with McDowell leading the way with a 9.325. Rogers (9.325) and Johnson (9.05) were next for Stillwater.
And while the Ponies competed just three times in the first month of the season, they will be busy in January with a dual meet and invitational scheduled for each of the next three weeks.
Stillwater 145.475, Cretin-Derham Hall 120.825
Vault (Stillwater 37.05) — Liberty Quast 9.7, Kendall Rogers 9.35, Katelyn McDowell 9.175, Sofia LaBelle 8.825 and Erica Stanton 8.425.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.775) — Erica Stanton 9.425, Katelyn McDowell 9.3, Kendall Rogers 9.25, Liberty Quast 8.8 and Evelyn Johnson 8.65.
Beam (Stillwater 35.1) — Kendall Rogers 9.05, Evelyn Johnson 8.875, Brynn Savelkoul 8.65, Ella Jackson 8.525 and Katelyn McDowell 8.45.
Floor (Stillwater 36.55) — Katelyn McDowell 9.325, Kendall Rogers 9.325, Evelyn Johnson 9.05 and Liberty Quast 8.85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.