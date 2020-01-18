OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Sophomore Kendall Rogers led Stillwater in all four events to help lift the Ponies to a 141.525-139.35 Suburban East Conference gymnastics victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the first conference win of the season for the Ponies (1-1 SEC, 1-2), who graduated much of the lineup that contributed to the team’s league title a year ago.
Rogers was sharp for the Ponies, winning the all-around title with a score of 37.025.
She finished with Stillwater’s highest score in the vault (9.525), uneven bars (8.85), beam (9.45) and floor exercise (9.2).
“We are steadily improving,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “Kendall had a great all-around meet. We just have a lot of young girls that need to develop.”
Stillwater received its highest score in the vault at 36.625. Heather Wiehe (9.2) and Erica Stanton (9.15) helped lead the way for the Ponies in that event.
Norah Bates ranked second for the Ponies behind Rogers in the uneven bars (8.6) and beam (9.125).
Stillwater 141.525,
White Bear Lake 139.35
Vault (Stillwater 36.625) — Kendall Rogers 9.525, Heather Wiehe 9.2, Erica Stanton 9.15, Katelyn McDowell 8.75 and Kayla Kajer 8.4.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.225) — Kendall Rogers 8.85, Norah Bates 8.6, Erica Stanton 8.5, Katelyn McDowell 8.275 and Rebekah Warner 8.225.
Beam (Stillwater 36.375) — Kendall Rogers 9.45, Norah Bates 9.125, Erica Stanton 8.6, Heather Wiehe 8.375 and Anna Gregory 8.3.
Floor (Stillwater 35.125) — Kendall Rogers 9.2, Erica Stanton 8.75, Krista Cannata 8.725, Katelyn McDowell 8.45 and Heather Wiehe 8.275.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 37.025; 2. Grace Squires (WBL) 36.975; 3. Lainey Gunderson (WBL) 36.375; 4. Erica Stanton (St) 35.00.
Ponies eighth at Lakeville
At Lakeville, the Ponies posted the third highest team score in the floor exercise and ranked fourth in the vault on the way to an eighth-place finish in the 10-team Lakeville Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Lakeville North High School.
“It was not our best showing,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “We struggled on floor and beam and that really knocked us out.”
Kendall Rogers posted Stillwater’s top score in the vault (9.45) and floor (9.15) while Norah Bates paced the Ponies in the uneven bars (9.05) and beam (9.05).
Lakeville North, which edged Stillwater for the Class AA state championship a year ago, took top honors in this event with a winning total of 149.55. East Ridge followed in second place with a score of 144.5, just ahead of third-place Melrose (144.15).
Eight of the 10 teams in the field surpassed the 140-point mark in the meet.
Team standings
1. Lakeville North 149.55; 2. East Ridge 144.5; 3. Melrose 144.15; 4. Cambridge-Isanti 143.7; 5. Northfield 143.1; 6. Detroit Lakes 141.7; 7. Eden Prairie 140.8; 8. Stillwater 140.65; 9. Roseville 136.9; 10. Lakeville South 136.2.
Stillwater results
Vault (Stillwater 37.2) — Kendall Rogers 9.45, Erica Stanton 9.35, Heather Wiehe 9.25, Katelyn McDowell 9.15 and Norah Bates 8.4.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.3) — Norah Bates 9.05, Kendall Rogers 8.85, Rebekah Warner 8.85, Erica Stanton 8.55 and Katelyn McDowell 7.85.
Beam (Stillwater 33.0) — Norah Bates 9.05, Kendall Rogers 8.5, Erica Stanton 7.8, Heather Wiehe 7.65 and Krista Cannata 6.55.
Floor (Stillwater 35.15) — Kendall Rogers 9.15, Krista Cannata 8.8, Erica Stanton 8.7, Heather Wiehe 8.5 and Katelyn McDowell 8.35.
All-around — Kendall Rogers 35.95 and Erica Stanton 34.4.
