LAKEVILLE — It was an inspired performance after receiving some discouraging news for the Stillwater gymnastics team, which achieved a season-high score to capture the title in the 15-team Lakeville Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Lakeville North High School.
The top-ranked Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0) posted a winning total of 146.5 to hold off second-ranked Wayzata (145.1) and fourth-ranked Owatonna (144.2) for the top spot in a field that included several teams ranked among the best in Class A and AA.
“It was awesome, just really good,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said.
Stillwater’s previous high score this season was a 145.475 in a dual meet against Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 29.
The victory came a few days after team members learned that one of the team’s top performers Katelyn McDowell would likely miss the rest of the season due to injury.
“The girls were I a good place mentallyand they kind of did it for their teammate,” Dennis said. “I think they were inspired and felt bad she wasn’t able to be there. That’s a big blow. She’s one of our top girls in nearly all the events, but they stepped up and got a season high.”
Stillwater posted higher scores than Wayzata in three of four events. Owatonna outscored the Ponies slightly in the vault, floor and beam, but Stillwater took advantage of a three-point margin (36.45-33.45) in the bars to separate itself.
It was a productive day for Stillwater senior Kendall Rogers, who won the all-around career best score of 37.15. She led the Ponies in just one event, but finished three-tenths of a point ahead of all-around runner-up Gabby Whitworth of Detroit Lakes (36.85).
“She had the best meet I think she’s ever had,” Dennis said. “She started off that way and had great vault, hit her bar routine and had a fantastic floor. She’s usually strong, but it was big for her and without Katelyn she really stepped up.
“I was proud of her for the fact that she mastered her mental game there and she had the meet of her life. That she won the all-around at the Lakeville meet, we’ve never come anywhere near that.”
Stillwater’s top scores came in the floor (37.35) and vault (37.3) and finished within two points of that in the beam (35.4), which was the team’s lowest scoring event. The Ponies totaled 36.45 in the uneven bars.
“They had really great vaults, really great bars and floor, just a really good job,” Dennis said, who added there is still room for improvement.
“I don’t think by any means we’ve hit our ceiling,” the coach said. “We still haven’t hit a beam with everything else. We just have to hit on all four at the same time.”
Liberty Quast (9.65) and Rogers (9.5) finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the vault while Ashley Peterson (9.4) and Erica Stanton (9.3) placed first and third for Stillwater in the bars.
Stillwater’s Evelyn Johnson was the runner-up in the beam with a score of 9.4 while Rogers (9.5) and Peterson (9.45) landed third and fourth in the floor exercise.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 146.5; 2. Wayzata 145.1; 3. Owatonna 144.2; 4. Cambridge-Isanti 143.15; 5. Detroit Lakes 140.95; 6. Prior Lake 140.5; 7. Melrose 139.6; 8. East Ridge 138.85; 9. Elk River-Zimmerman 138.05; 10. Lakeville North 138.0; 11. Lakeville South 137.8; 12. Park 136.45; 13. Northfield 135.6; 14. Austin 125.5; 15. Apple Valley/Eastview 123.55.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 37.3) — 1. Liberty Quast (St) 9.65; 2. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.5; T9. Erica Stanton 9.15; T12. Sofia LaBelle (St) 9.0; T20. Ella Jackson (St) 8.5.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.45) — 1. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.4; 3. Erica Stanton (St) 9.3; T9. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.95; T12. Liberty Quast (St) 8.8; 18. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.45.
Beam (Stillwater 35.4) — 1. Allison Barber (C-I) 9.45; 2. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.4; T6. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.2; T20. Ashley Peterson (St) 8.4; T20. Erica Stanton (St) 8.4; 33. Ella Jackson (St) 7.55.
Floor (Stillwater 37.35) — 1. Emma Johnson (Ow) 9.6; 3. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.5; T4. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.45; T7. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.3; T11. Liberty Quast (St) 9.1; T17. Erica Stanton (St) 8.8.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 37.15; 2. Gabby Whitworth (DL) 36.85; 3, tie, Kaitlyn Nguyen (LN) 36.55 and Izzy Hayden (Way) 36.55; 5. Emma Johnson (Ow) 36.3; 12. Erica Stanton (St) 35.65.
Stillwater 141.375, Woodbury 127.075
At Woodbury, the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0) cruised to a 141.375-127.075 Suburban East Conference victory over the Royals on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Woodbury High School.
Kendall Rogers won the bars (9.15), floor (9.2) and all-around (36.325) for the Ponies.
Liberty Quast turned in the top score in the vault at 9.575 while Ashley Peterson set the pace on beam with a winning score of 9.2.
Vault (Stillwater 36.45) — Liberty Quast 9.575, Kendall Rogers 9.375, Sofia LaBelle 9.0, Ella Jackson 8.5 and Riley Cirullo 8.5.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.725) — Kendall Rogers 9.15, Ashley Peterson 9.1, Liberty Quast 8.425, Evelyn Johnson 8.05 and Ella Jackson 7.9.
Beam (Stillwater 34.65) — Ashley Peterson 9.2, Evelyn Johnson 8.95, Kendall Rogers 8.6, Ella Jackson 7.9 and Brynn Savelkoul 7.7.
Floor (Stillwater 35.55) — Kendall Rogers 9.2, Ashley Peterson 9.0, Evelyn Johnson 8.925, Sofia LaBelle 8.425 and Liberty Quast 8.375.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.325; 2. Lacey Thomas (Wo) 33.8; 3. Claire Teegarden (Wo) 32.025.
