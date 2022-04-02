Senior Erica Stanton, shown competing in the uneven bars at the state meet, was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the conference and section champion Stillwater gymnastics team, which also placed fourth at state. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
One of three state placewinners for the Ponies, senior Erica Stanton was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team.
Stanton was part of a large eight-member senior class who helped propel the Ponies to Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA championships before finishing fourth at the state meet. Stillwater finished with an 8-0 dual meet record to capture the program’s fourth SEC title in the past five seasons.
The Ponies posted a season-best total of 148.45 to win their fifth section title in six years and also won invitationals at Lakeville North and Eagan during the regular season.
Stillwater has placed among the top five at state five of the last six seasons. Stanton and Rogers each contributed to the team’s state runner-up showing in 2019.
Stanton was joined in earning all-conference honors by seniors Kendall Rogers and Ashley Peterson, junior Evelyn Johnson and freshman Liberty Quast. Senior Ella Jackson received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Johnson, Peterson, Quast, Rogers and Stanton each earned all-state honors. Five Ponies qualified for the individual state meet, with Quast in the vault, Stanton in bars and Rogers in the all-around placing among the top eight. Peterson and Johnson also competed as individuals at state.
Sophomore Zoe Chase received the Most Improved Award for the Ponies.
Stillwater also excelled in the classroom while capturing the Section 4AA Academic Award.
Also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet on Feb. 27 is that Johnson and Katelyn McDowell will serve as captains next season.
Gymnastics
All-Conference: Kendall Rogers, Liberty Quast, Erica Stanton, Evelyn Johnson and Ashley Peterson; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Ella Jackson; All-Section: Kendall Rogers, Liberty Quast, Katelyn McDowell, Erica Stanton, Evelyn Johnson and Ashley Peterson; All-State: Evelyn Johnson (beam, floor), Ashley Peterson (bars, floor), Liberty Quast (vault), Kendall Rogers (vault, bars, beam, floor, all-around) and Erica Stanton (bars); Individual state qualifiers: Liberty Quast (vault), Erica Stanton (bars and beam), Ashley Peterson (bars, beam, floor), Evelyn Johnson (beam) and Kendall Rogers (all-around); State placewinner: Liberty Quast (vault), Erica Stanton (bars) and Kendall Rogers (all-around); Most Improved: Zoe Chase; Most Valuable Athlete: Erica Stanton; Captains elect: Evelyn Johnson and Katelyn McDowell.
