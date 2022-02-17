WHITE BEAR LAKE — Posting the top score in all four events, the Stillwater gymnastics team left little doubt while capturing the Section 4AA championship on Saturday, Feb. 12 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Ponies posted a season-high score of 148.45 to finish nearly three points ahead of runner-up Mounds View/Irondale (145.65), which also turned in its top score of the season. White Bear Lake followed in third place with a score of 141.375.
This will be the second trip to state in a row for Stillwater, which has now qualified in five of the last six seasons. The state meet will be held on Feb. 18-19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, starting both days at 11 a.m.
Stillwater was remarkably consistent while scoring over 37 points in all four events. The Ponies have typically scored lower in bars and beam this season, but their totals at the section meet were all within two-tenths of a point.
“We just were consistent across the board and that’s all we needed to do,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “Mounds View, that was their season high, so they had their best meet and they did what they had to do, too. They didn’t have the firepower and weren’t quite as deep as we were.”
Stillwater received its highest score in the floor at 37.2, but it’s lowest score wasn’t far behind at 37.025 in the beam.
“We won on every event, even without being perfect,” Dennis said. “We were good, we hit on everything but we weren’t perfect on everything.
“We didn’t fall off the beam or have any failures on bars. The girls did their job and got done what they needed to get done and it worked out well.”
The Ponies also qualified five gymnasts for the individual state meet, led by Kendall Rogers who qualified in the all-around after placing second with a score of 37.575.
Rogers posted the top scores for the Ponies in the floor (9.475) and beam (9.325).
“I think that’s a good thing,” Dennis said. “We’re not dependent on two girls to get the high scores to carry us through and be the anchor. With this group, they all have to do it and there’s nobody who’s going to suddenly make it up or have this really big routine. It depends on all of them to do their best, and to me that’s a good thing. It’s what teamwork is all about.”
Stillwater placed four individuals among the top five in the beam, with Ashley Peterson (9.25) and Evelyn Johnson (9.25) following Rogers in a tie for third place to advance to state in that event. Erica Stanton also qualified for the individual state meet after placing fifth with a score of 9.2.
Peterson (9.625) and Stanton (9.575) also advanced to state in the uneven bars after placing second and third in the event. Rogers (9.25) finished seventh in the event while Johnson (8.675) was one spot back in eighth to complete the scoring.
Liberty Quast (9.7) and Rogers (9.525) finished 1-2 to lead the Ponies in the vault. Sofia LaBelle (9.1) placed seventh and Stanton (8.775) finished in a tie for 11th.
All five Stillwater gymnasts scored in the 9s in the floor exercise, led by Rogers in a tie for third place. Johnson (9.35) placed sixth to qualify for state in the event, followed by teammates Peterson (9.3) in seventh, Quast (9.075) in ninth and Stanton (9.025) in 11th.
“Aside from Kendall who is in all the events, they all have do their job and we have different kids in different areas,” Dennis said. “Liberty hit her vault, Erica had a great bar routine and they all hit on floor. Ashley had a great bar routine and Evelyn Johnson had a great beam routine.”
The performance improved the team’s previous high score of 147.9 set against Park in the regular season finale on Feb. 3.
“It wasn’t really confidence, it was attitude,” Dennis said. “They were just in a good mood. The break for sections is right at semester time for our high school and all of them are coming off finals and the end of the first semester. Everybody was just burned out the last two meets and finally that all passed and everybody got a chance to refresh and everybody is in a good meet, positive and recharged so I think that made all the difference.”
Five members of Stillwater’s section lineup features prior state meet experience, including Rogers, Stanton, Peterson, Johnson and Quast.
“All week we’ve been talking and not thinking about winning, but just having a great experience regardless of what happens,” Dennis said. “It’s just putting all our cards on the table and walk away whether we aren’t perfect or win, we just want to have a great experience and hopefully that will lead to success.”
The Ponies will also be well represented in the individual state meet, but that remains an afterthought until the conclusion of the team competition.
“That’s not a discussion we’re even having,” Dennis said. “We’re not about individuals. We are focused on what can we do as a team to support each other and keep the tower standing by everybody doing their part.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 148.45; 2. Mounds View/Irondale 145.65; 3. White Bear Lake 141.375; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 124.825; 5. Roseville 124.15; 6. St. Paul Central 122.775; 7. Tartan 114.45; 8. North St. Paul 101.075.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 37.1) — *1. Liberty Quast (St) 9.7; 2. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.525; *3. Lulu Semakula (MV/Ir) 9.375; 4, tie, Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 9.35 and *Thia Olson-Skog (MV/Ir) 9.35; 7. Sofia LaBelle (St) 9.1; T11. Erica Stanton (St) 8.775; T16. Ella Jackson (St) 8.525.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 37.125) — *1. Grace Squires (WBL) 9.675; *2. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.625; *3. Erica Stanton (St) 9.575; 7. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.25; 8. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.675; 9. Liberty Quast (St) 8.525.
Beam (Stillwater 37.025) — 1. Lainey Gunderson (WBL) 9.55; 2. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.325; 3, tie, *Ashley Peterson (St) 9.25 and *Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.25; *5. Erica Stanton (St) 9.2; 12. Brynn Savelkoul (St) 8.2.
Floor (Stillwater 37.2) — 1. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 9.65; 2. Lainey Gunderson (WBL) 9.575; 3, tie, Kendall Rogers (St) 9.475 and *Grace Squires (WBL) 9.475; *5. Avery Dox (MV/Ir) 9.45; *6. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.35; 7. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.3; 9. Liberty Quast (St) 9.075; 11. Erica Stanton (St) 9.025.
All-around — *1. Julia Clark (MV/Ir) 37.6; *2. Kendall Rogers (St) 37.575; *3. Lainey Gunderson (WBL) 37.45; 4. Grace Squires (WBL) 37.275; 5. Erica Stanton (St) 36.575.
* Individual state qualifiers
