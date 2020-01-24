COTTAGE GROVE — A season-high score lifted the Stillwater gymnastics team to a runner-up showing on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the nine-team Park Invitational.
Stillwater posted a score of 143.65 to finishing behind only East Ridge (145.35), but ahead of third-place Wayzata (142.45) and fourth-place Rosemount (142.2).
The Ponies bettered their previous high this season, which was a 141.525 scored in a dual meet against White Bear Lake on Jan. 9.
“We’re improving,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “We still left a lot on the floor, but it’s definitely getting better. Even without being perfect, we can add two to three points of growth by just being consistent and not having to have a perfect meet.”
Kendall Rogers finished fifth in the all-around with a total of 36.85 to lead a balanced effort for the Ponies.
Stillwater received its top score in the vault (37.15), led by Erica Stanton (9.4), Rogers (9.35), Katelyn McDowell (9.25) and Heather Wiehe (9.15).
Rogers placed third overall in the floor exercise with a score of 9.4 and also contributed the team’s highest score in the beam (9.2).
Norah Bates (9.15) and Wiehe (9.0) were also solid in the floor exercise, which was Stillwater’s second-highest scoring event at 36.35.
Rebekah Warner tied for fifth in the uneven bars, where she led the Ponies with a score of 9.0. Rogers was not far behind with a score of 8.9.
“I think the girls are starting to see that they still have a lot of talent and recognize that they’re young and as they get a little more mature they will handle pressure better,” Dennis said.
“They still haven’t made it through all four events consistently. They understand they’re doing a good job and they’re learning and getting confident. The nice thing, too, is we’re within range of everybody in our section.”
Team Score
1. East Ridge 145.35; 2. Stillwater 143.65; 3. Wayzata 142.45; 4. Rosemount 142.2; 5. Lakeville South 137.7; 6. Park 132.0; 7. St. Paul Highland Park 131.2; 8. Roseville 129.25; 9. Woodbury 125.55.
Stillwater results
Vault (Stillwater 37.15) — 1. Lucy Lipscomb (SPHP) 9.5; T4. Erica Stanton (St) 9.4; T6. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.35; 11. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.25; T13. Heather Wiehe (St) 9.15.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.95) — 1. Grace Treanor (Way) 9.6; T5. Rebekah Warner (St) 9.0; T7. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.9; 11. Erica Stanton (St) 8.65; 15. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.4; 18. Norah Bates (St) 8.15.
Beam (Stillwater 35.2) — 1. Grace Treanor (Way) 9.45; T7. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.2; 12. Norah Bates (St) 8.9; T14. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.75.
Floor (Stillwater 36.35) — 1. Lucy Lipscomb (SPHP) 9.55; 3. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.4; T9. Norah Bates (St) 9.15; T17. Heather Wiehe (St) 9.0; T20. Krista Cannata (St) 8.8; T24. Erica Stanton (St) 8.55.
All-around — 1. Grace Treanor (Way) 37.7; 2, tie, Lucy Lipscomb (SPHP) 37.3 and Lexie Corcoran (ER) 37.3; 5. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.85; 10. Erica Stanton (St) 34.65; 11. Norah Bates (St) 34.6.
MV/Ir 144.5, Stillwater 141.15
At Oak Park Heights, facing a team for the second time this season, the Ponies also fell short in Round 2 as Mounds View/Irondale recorded a 144.5-141.15 Suburban East Conference victory on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Stillwater Area High School.
The teams faced off in the season opener on Dec. 5, but that was treated as a nonconference meet as a replacement on the schedule for Cretin-Derham Hall, which did not field a team this year. Mounds View/Irondale won that meet 135.475-130.525.
“They have a decent team, especially when you combine two AA schools,” Stillwater co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “It was a good meet overall, we just left a lot in the gym and missed some things and didn’t put it all together.”
Kendall Rogers led the Ponies in three of four events and finished with the team’s top all-around score of 36.075, which was third overall. Kaylee Batement (37.5) and Julia Clark (37.05) of Mounds View/Irondale finished first and second in the all-around.
Rogers led the Ponies in the vault (9.1), beam (9.05) and floor (9.3).
The uneven bars was Stillwater’s top scoring event at 36.15. Erica Stanton and Norah Bates each led the way for the Ponies with matching scores of 9.275 while Katelyn McDowell was next with a score of 8.975.
Bates ranked just behind Rogers in the floor with a score of 9.1.
“Our vault was not very strong and our bars was not the strongest that we’ve had, either,” Dennis said. “We just have to collectively put it all together.”
Mounds View/Irondale 144.5,
Stillwater 141.15
Vault (Stillwater 34.75) — Kendall Rogers 9.1, Heather Wiehe 8.7, Erica Stanton 8.65, Norah Bates 8.3 and Katelyn McDowell 8.25.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.15) — Erica Stanton 9.275, Norah Bates 9.275, Katelyn McDowell 8.975, Kendall Rogers 8.625 and Rebekah Warner 8.5.
Beam (Stillwater 34.3) — Kendall Rogers 9.05, Norah Bates 8.7, Erica Stanton 8.45, Heather Wiehe 8.1 and Krista Cannata 8.1.
Floor (Stillwater 35.95) — Kendall Rogers 9.3, Norah Bates 9.1, Krista Cannata 8.85, Erica Stanton 8.7 and Heather Wiehe 8.65.
All-around — 1. Kaylee Bateman (MV/I) 37.5; 2. Julia Clark (MV/I) 37.05; 3. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.075; 4. Norah Bates (St) 35.375; 5. Erica Stanton (St) 35.075.
