FOREST LAKE — Facing the reigning Class AA state runner-up, the Stillwater gymnastics team cruised to a 145.825-136.6 Suburban East Conference victory over the Rangers on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Forest Lake High School.
It was the 15th consecutive conference dual meet victory for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-0), who also locked up at least a share of their second straight SEC title and fourth in the past five years.
Stillwater produced its second highest point total of the season, bettered only by the 146.5 it achieved while winning the Lakeville Invitational on Jan. 15.
The Ponies delivered an impressive performance in the floor with a score of 37.45. All five gymnasts scored in the 9s, led by Ashlyn Peterson with a score of 9.55. Evelyn Johnson (9.375) and Kendall Rogers (9.35) were not far behind while Liberty Quast completed the scoring with a 9.15. Erica Stanton was also solid while earning a 9.075.
The Ponies used a balanced approach, with four different gymnasts posting the top score in an event.
Kendall Rogers, who won the all-around with a score of 36.575, netted the top score in the vault at 9.475. Quast (9.45) and Stanton (9.35) also delivered strong scores in the event.
Stanton (9.25), Rogers (9.2) and Peterson (9.1) set the pace for Stillwater in the uneven bars.
The team finished nearly 1.5 points lower in the beam than in any of its other three events, but still outscored the Rangers by nearly a half point (35.0-34.525). Johnson led the Ponies with a score of 8.95, followed by Stanton (8.8).
The Ponies closed out the conference schedule by hosting Park on Feb. 3 and will travel to White Bear Lake for the Section 4AA Meet on Feb. 12.
Stillwater 145.825,
Forest Lake 136.6
Vault (Stillwater 36.95) — Kendall Rogers 9.475, Liberty Quast 9.45, Erica Stanton 9.35, Ella Jackson 8.675 and Sofia LaBelle 8.575.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.45) — Erica Stanton 9.25, Kendall Rogers 9.2, Ashley Peterson 9.1, Liberty Quast 8.9 and Evelyn Johnson 8.675.
Beam (Stillwater 35.0) — Evelyn Johnson 8.95, Erica Stanton 8.8, Ashley Peterson 8.7, Kendall Rogers 8.55 and Brynn Savelkoul 7.975.
Floor (Stillwater 37.425) — Ashley Peterson 9.55, Evelyn Johnson 9.375, Kendall Rogers 9.35, Liberty Quast 9.15 and Erica Stanton 9.075.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.575; 2. Erica Stanton (St) 36.475; 3. Jasmine Stamp (FL) 35.05.
Stillwater wins at Eagan
At Eagan, the Ponies posted a score of 143.8 to hold off runner-up Eagan (140.2) and third-place Mahtomedi (139.7) on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the three-team Eagan Invitational.
Hannah Maccarone of Eagen finished first in three of four events, but the Ponies were not far behind and received higher marks than their opponents throughout the rest of the lineup.
Kendall Rogers won the beam for Stillwater with a score of 9.0 while Evelyn Johnson (8.85) followed in third place.
Stillwater’s top event was the vault, with Liberty Quast (9.7) and Rogers (9.5) finishing second and third behind Maccarone (9.75).
Stanton (9.4) and Quast (8.8) also placed second and fourth behind Maccarone (9.7) in the uneven bars.
Maccarone also won the floor with a score of 9.6 while Peterson (9.35) and Rogers (9.2) finished second and fifth for the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 143.8; 2. Eagan 140.2; 3. Mahtomedi 139.7.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 37.55) — 1. Hannah Maccarone (Eag) 9.75; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 9.7; T3. Kendall Rogers 9.5; 6. Sofia LaBelle (St) 9.25; 8. Erica Stanton 9.1; 10. Ella Jackson (St) 9.0.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.2) — 1. Hannah Maccarone (Eag) 9.7; 2. Erica Stanton (St) 9.4; 4. Liberty Quast (St) 8.8; 6. Ashley Peterson (St) 8.6; 7. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.4; 12. Kendall Rogers (St) 7.8.
Beam (Stillwater 34.4) — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.0; 3. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.85; 7. Erica Stanton (St) 8.45; 10. Ashley Peterson (St) 8.1; 11. Brynn Savelkoul (St) 8.05.
Floor (Stillwater 36.65) — 1. Hannah Maccarone (Eag) 9.6; 2. Ashley Peterson (St) 9.35; 5. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.2; 6. Erica Stanton (St) 9.1; 7. Liberty Quast (St) 9.0; 15. Evelyn Johnson (St) 7.7.
