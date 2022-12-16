OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater gymnastics team opened its season with a 135.2-133.675 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the season opener and the 17th consecutive conference victory for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) since falling to East Ridge late in the 2019-20 season.
East Ridge’s Laney Schwellenbach won the all-around with a total of 35.15 after posting the highest scores in the beam (8.95) and floor (9,05), but the Ponies were deeper throughout the lineup.
Liberty Quast won two events for the Ponies, including the vault (9.45) and bars (8.5). Katelyn McDowell also had a strong showing for Stillwater while leading the team in the beam (8.9) and floor (8.8) and placing second in the all-around with a score of 34.775.
Stillwater 135.2, East Ridge 133.675
Vault — Liberty Quast 9.45, Olivia Carter 9.3, Sofia LaBelle 9.05, Katelyn McDowell 9.0 and Chloe Stanton 8.625.
Uneven bars — Liberty Quast 8.5, Katelyn McDowell 8.075, Olivia Carter 7.675, Sofia LaBelle 6.9 and Zoe Chase 6.65.
Beam — Katelyn McDowell 8.9, Chloe Stanton 8.4, Olivia Carter 8.25, Zoe Chase 7.3 and Liberty Quast 6.85.
Floor — Katelyn McDowell 8.8, Olivia Carter 8.725, Liberty Quast 8.5, Chloe Stanton 8.375 and Zoe Chase 8.35.
