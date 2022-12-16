OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater gymnastics team opened its season with a 135.2-133.675 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the season opener and the 17th consecutive conference victory for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) since falling to East Ridge late in the 2019-20 season.

