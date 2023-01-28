WHITE BEAR LAKE — It was a productive week for the Stillwater gymnastics team, which capped the busy stretch with a 144.025-133.85 Suburban East Conference victory over the Bears on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the third contest in six days for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0), who also defeated Woodbury on Jan. 19 and followed with a victory in the 11-team Below Zero Invitational at Park High School on Jan. 21.
Katelyn McDowell (36.025), Olivia Carter (35.9), Liberty Quast (35.85) and Evelyn Johnson swept the top four places in the all-around to help carry the balanced Ponies in their victory over White Bear Lake.
Quast received the top scores for the Ponies in the vault (9.575) and uneven bars (8.825) while Johnson (9.45) and McDowell (9.425) led the way with strong scores in the beam. Carter (9.175) and Johnson (9.125) turned in the top scores for Stillwater in the floor.
Stillwater 144.025,
White Bear Lake 133.85
Vault — Liberty Quast 9.575, Katelyn McDowell 9.4, Olivia Carter 9.4, Sofia LaBelle 9.2 and Evelyn Johnson 8.25.
Uneven bars — Liberty Quast 8.825, Olivia Carter 8.425, Katelyn McDowell 8.25, Evelyn Johnson 8.125 and Zoe Chase 7.05.
Beam — Evelyn Johnson 9.45, Katelyn McDowell 9.425, Zoe Chase 9.05, Olivia Carter 8.9 and Liberty Quast 8.75.
Floor — Olivia Carter 9.175, Evelyn Johnson 9.125, Katelyn McDowell 8.95, Anna Benson 8.75 and Liberty Quast 8.7.
All-around — 1. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.025; 2. Olivia Carter (St) 35.9; 3. Liberty Quast (St) 35.85; 4. Evelyn Johnson (St) 34.95; 5. Addy Mueller (WBL) 34.225.
Stillwater prevails at Park
Exceeding their previous high score for the season by more than a full point, the Ponies produced a winning total of 146.65 to prevail in the Below Zero Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Park High School.
East Ridge and Lakeville South tied for second place with matching scores of 142.7 and Wayzata followed in fourth with a score of 137.7.
Stillwater bettered its previous high score this season, which was a 145.3 achieved at the Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Jan. 7.
Laney Schwellenbach of East Ridge captured the all-around title with a score of 37.7, but the Ponies placed three gymnastics among the top five — led by Olivia Carter in second place with a score of 37.35. Katelyn McDowell (36.9) and Evelyn Johnson (36.25) finished fourth and fifth in the all-around.
Johnson finished first in the beam with a score of 9.7 while McDowell followed in third at 9.5.
Stillwater placed three gymnastics among the top five in the vault, led by Quast in second place with a score of 9.55. Carter (9.5) and McDowell (9.35) followed in third and fifth place.
Carter (9.55) and McDowell (9.4) placed second and fourth for the Ponies in the floor exercise, but teammates Johnson (9.35), Quast (9.1) and Sofia LaBelle (9.0) also posted strong scores in the event. Carter added a fourth-place finish in the uneven bars with a score of 9.15.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 146.65; 2, tie, East Ridge 142.7 and Lakeville South 142.7; 4. Wayzata 137.7; 5. Rosemount 136.85; 6. Park 136.1; 7. Sartell-St. Stephen 135.7; 8. Eden Prairie 133.05; 9. Roseville 129.3; 10. Austin 128.85; 11. Woodbury 123.9.
Stillwater
Vault — 1. Lainey Stavish (SSS) 9.65; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 9.55; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 9.5; 5. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.35; Sofia LaBelle (St) 8.75; Evelyn Johnson (st) 8.6.
Uneven bars — 1. Laney Schwellenbach (ER) 9.3; 4. Olivia Carter (St) 9.15; Liberty Quast 8.7; Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.65; Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.6; Zoe Chase (St) 8.4.
Beam — 1. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.7; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.5; Olivia Carter 9.15; Liberty Quast (St) 8.65; Zoe Chase (St) 7.55.
Floor — 1. Laney Schwellenbach (ER) 9.6; 2. Olivia Carter (St) 9.55; 4. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.4; Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.35; Liberty Quast (St) 9.1; Sofia LaBelle (St) 9.0.
All-around — 1. Laney Schwellenbach (ER) 37.7; 2. Olivia Carter (St) 37.35; 3. Autumn Schmidt (LS) 37.3; 4. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.9; 5. Evelyn Johnson (St) 36.25; 7. Liberty Quast (St) 36.0.
Ponies topple Woodbury
At Oak Park Heights, Liberty Quast placed first in two events and also posted a score of 36.7 to win the all-around as Stillwater defeated Woodbury 144.875-126.325 in a conference dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
Katelyn McDowell (36.45) and Olivia Carter (36.25) placed second and third for the Ponies in the all-around.
Quast led all gymnasts in the vault (9.75) and uneven bars (8.925). Carter (9.575) and McDowell (9.4) also delivered strong scores in the vault.
Evelyn Johnson finished first for Stillwater in the beam with a score of 9.5. McDowell (9.325) and Carter (9.225) led the Ponies in the floor exercise.
Still 144.875, Wood 126.325
Vault — Liberty Quast 9.75, Olivia Carter 9.575, Katelyn McDowell 9.4, Anna Benson 8.675 and Sofia LaBelle 8.65.
Uneven bars — Liberty Quast 8.925, Katelyn McDowell 8.625, Olivia Carter 8.5, Evelyn Johnson 8.45 and Anna Benson 7.525.
Beam — Evelyn Johnson 9.5, Katelyn McDowell 9.1, Olivia Carter 8.95, Liberty Quast 8.9 and Chloe Stanton 8.7.
Floor — Katelyn McDowell 9.325, Olivia Carter 9.225, Liberty Quast 9.125, Anna Benson 8.85 and Evelyn Johnson 8.475.
All-around — 1. Liberty Quast 36.7; 2. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.45; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 36.25.
