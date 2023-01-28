WHITE BEAR LAKE — It was a productive week for the Stillwater gymnastics team, which capped the busy stretch with a 144.025-133.85 Suburban East Conference victory over the Bears on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at White Bear Lake High School.

It was the third contest in six days for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0), who also defeated Woodbury on Jan. 19 and followed with a victory in the 11-team Below Zero Invitational at Park High School on Jan. 21.

