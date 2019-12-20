ANNANDALE — Kandall Rogers recorded Stillwater’s top score in three of four events to help send the Ponies to a victory in the five-team Annandale Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Annandale Middle School.
The Ponies turned in a winning score of 139.35 in a meet that also included Delano, St. Michael-Albertville, Sauk Rapids-Rice and the host Cardinals.
Stanton placed second in the all-round with a score of 36.1, one spot ahead of teammate Erica Stanton (35.15). Annandale’s Becca Green, who posted the highest score in the vault, bars and beam, also won the all-around title with a gaudy total of 38.5.
Stillwater’s team score was a dramatic improvement over the season opener when the Ponies scored 130.325 in a dual meet loss to Mounds View/Irondale on Dec. 5.
Rogers, one of the few returning athletes who contributed to Stillwater’s runner-up finish at state a year ago, led the Ponies in the vault (9.05), beam (9.2) and floor (9.05). She also placed fourth overall in the uneven bars with a score of 8.8, one spot behind Stanton (8.95).
Heather Wiehe finished fourth in the vault with a score of 9.0, one spot behind Rogers.
Stanton finished sixth for the Ponies in the beam with a score of 8.85. Krista Cannata ranked sixth for Stillwater in the floor with a score of 8.8.
• The Stillwater JV team also prevailed with a winning total of 124.25.
Stillwater results
Vault (Stillwater 35.75) — 3. Kendall Rogers 9.05; 4. Heather Wiehe 9.0; 5. Kayla Kajer 8.85; 6. Erica Stanton 8.85.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 33.8) — 3. Erica Stanton 8.95; 4. Kendall Rogers 8.8; 10. Bekah Warner 8.05; 11. Katelyn McDowell 8.0.
Beam (Stillwater 34.45) — 4. Kendall Rogers 9.2; 6. Erica Stanton 8.85; 10. Heather Wiehe 8.45; 17. Krista Cannata 7.95.
Floor (Stillwater 34.85) — 4. Kendall Rogers 9.05; 6. Krista Cannata 8.8; 9. Katelyn McDowell 8.5; 10. Erica Stanton 8.5.
All-around — 1. Becca Green (An) 38.5; 2. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.1; 3. Erica Stanton (St) 35.15.
