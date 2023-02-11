OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Securing at least a share of its third straight Suburban East Conference championship in the process, Stillwater turned back Forest Lake 144.0-137.175 in a dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 in front of an overflow crowd at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the 23rd consecutive SEC victory for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-0) since falling to East Ridge late in the 2019-20 season. Stillwater, which was scheduled to close out the regular season at Park on Feb. 9, has now won five conference titles in the past six seasons — and 15 overall since its inaugural championship in 1972.

