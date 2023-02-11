Evelyn Johnson performs her beam routine for the Stillwater gymnastics team in a Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
Olivia Carter executes her dismount from the beam during a Ponies’ victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Securing at least a share of its third straight Suburban East Conference championship in the process, Stillwater turned back Forest Lake 144.0-137.175 in a dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 in front of an overflow crowd at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the 23rd consecutive SEC victory for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-0) since falling to East Ridge late in the 2019-20 season. Stillwater, which was scheduled to close out the regular season at Park on Feb. 9, has now won five conference titles in the past six seasons — and 15 overall since its inaugural championship in 1972.
It was certainly not a guarantee when the season started after Stillwater graduated the bulk of its lineup from a team that placed fourth at state.
“We’ve had a great season,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “The girls are still adding some things in and you should see some scores continue to rise.”
One of three who were honored on Senior Night for the Ponies, Evelyn Johnson posted the top scores in the beam (9.3) and floor (9.275).
Olivia Carter, who joins Anna Benson and Johnson as the only seniors on the team, led the Ponies in the uneven bars (8.725) and also tied Forest Lake’s Samantha Ernst for the top all-around total at 36.1. Johnson placed third with an all-around score of 35.8.
Liberty Quast led the Ponies in the vault with a score of 9.675. Carter was also strong in the vault with a score of 9.6 and Katelyn McDowell was next at 9.175. Sofia LaBelle completed the scoring in the event with a 9.05.
“The scores weren’t necessarily in line with what we’ve been seeing, but overall, we had a good meet,” Dennis said. “We hit on routines and we didn’t have any falls on the beam and everybody hit their vaults.
“We’ve had three meets where we haven’t had a fall on beam. Vault and beam are our anchors so far in just about every meet and we’ve gotten better and better on those events.”
Less than three-tenths of a point separated Stillwater’s top four in the floor, with Carter (9.15), Quast (9.1) and McDowell (9.0) finishing on the heels of Johnson.
Led by Ernst, the Rangers were solid in the top half of most events, but not able to consistently keep pace with the third and fourth scores.
“They had a solid team and they’re really well coached, but just didn’t quite have the depth we have,” Dennis said. “Forest Lake is going to get stronger and stronger.
“We’re continuing to improve and I think they still could get 148 on a good day and that’s their ultimate goal, so we’ll see.”
Stillwater 144.0, Forest Lake 137.175
Vault — Liberty Quast 9.675, Olivia Carter 9.6, Katelyn McDowell 9.175, Sofia LaBelle 9.05 and Evelyn Johnson 8.75.
Uneven bars — Olivia Carter 8.725, Katelyn McDowell 8.5, Evelyn Johnson 8.475, Liberty Quast 8.425 and Zoe Chase 8.175.
Beam — Evelyn Johnson 9.3, Katelyn McDowell 9.075, Chloe Stanton 8.85, Olivia Carter 8.75 and Liberty Quast 8.45.
Floor — Evelyn Johnson 9.275, Olivia Carter 9.15, Liberty Quast 9.1, Katelyn McDowell 9.0 and Anna Benson 8.925.
All-around — 1, tie, Samantha Ernst (FL) 36.1 and Olivia Carter (St) 36.1; 3. Evelyn Johnson 35.8; 4. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.75; 5. Liberty Quast (St) 35.65.
