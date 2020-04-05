One of three state qualifiers for the Ponies, sophomore Erica Stanton was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team at its postseason awards banquet.
Stanton finished 18th for the Ponies at state in the uneven bars and added a 32nd-place finish in the vault. She was joined at state by teammates Kendall Rogers, a sophomore who tied for 22nd in the vault, and Norah Bates, a junior who placed 27th in the beam.
Junior Heather Wiehe joined Rogers, Bates and Stanton in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team that placed fourth in the conference standings with a 4-3 record and finished 4-4 overall in dual meets.
The Ponies, who won the Annandale Invitational on Dec. 14, placed third in the Section 4AA Meet with a score of 144.9, which was just two-tenths of a point off their season-high total of 145.1 scored in a loss to conference champion East Ridge.
Stillwater graduated just two seniors — Emily Gray and Rebekah Warner — from its entire roster. The Ponies made dramatic improvement throughout the season after barely hitting 130 points in their season opener.
Rogers, Stanton and Bates also earned all-state honors and joined teammates Katelyn McDowell, Wiehe and Krista Cannata in earning all-state honorable mention recognition in one or more events.
All-Section honorees for the Ponies included Rogers, Stanton, Wiehe and Bates.
Stillwater team members also excelled in the classroom as the Ponies repeated as the All-Section Academic Team. Individual All-Section Academic honorees were Chloe Stanton, Anna Benson, McDowell, Bates, Riley Cirullo, Sofia LaBelle, Brynn Savelkoul, Anna Gregory, Emma Cass, Wiehe, Rogers, Cannata and Kayla Kajer.
Savelkoul, a sophomore, garnered the team’s Most Improved Award.
Also announced at the banquet is that Wiehe and Stanton will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Gymnastics
All-Conference: Norah Bates, Kendall Rogers, Erica Stanton and Heather Wiehe; All-Section: Kendall Rogers, Erica Stanton, Heather Wiehe and Norah Bates; All-Section Academic Individuals: Chloe Stanton, Anna Benson, Katelyn McDowell, Norah Bates, Riley Cirullo, Sofia LaBelle, Brynn Savelkoul, Anna Gregory, Emma Cass, Heather Wiehe, Kendall Rogers, Krista Cannata and Kayla Kajer; All-Section Academic Team: Heather Wiehe, Krista Cannata, Kendall Rogers, Kayla Kajer, Anna Gregory, Emma Cass, Brynn Savelkoul, Norah Bates, Katelyn McDowell and Sofia LaBelle; State qualifiers: Erica Stanton, Kendall Rogers and Norah Bates; All-State: Kendall Rogers (vault), Erica Stanton (vault and bars) and Norah Bates (bars); All-State Honorable Mention: Kendall Rogers (bars, beam, floor and all-around), Erica Stanton (beam, floor and all-around), Norah Bates (vault, beam and floor), Katelyn McDowell (vault and bars), Heather Wiehe (vault) and Krista Cannata (floor); Most Improved Award: Brynn Sovalkoul; Most Valuable Athlete: Erica Stanton; Captains elect: Heather Wiehe and Erica Stanton.
