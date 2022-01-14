WATERTOWN — Competing in its first invitational in two years, the Stillwater gymnastics team placed second in the Watertown Mayer/Mound Westonka Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Watertown-Mayer High School.
The host team, which is ranked No. 1 in Class A, turned in a winning score of 146.25 while the Ponies (144.35) held off Dickinson, N.D. (144.15) for second place in the five-team event.
“It was our first invitational of the season and Watertown Mayer has the highest ranking in the state so the kids did pretty well,” Ponies coach Dusty Dennis said.
Dickinson is the six-time reigning NDHSAA state champion.
Led by Liberty Quast, who finished second in the event at 9.7, the Ponies produced the top scorer in the meet with a 37.9 in the vault. All six of Stillwater’s gymnasts placed among the top 12, with Kendall Rogers (9.5) and Katelyn McDowell (9.45) landing fifth and sixth. Erica Stanton tied for ninth with a score of 9.25 and Sofia LaBelle’s throwaway score was an 8.9.
“We did very well on vault,” Dennis said.
Stillwater, which is ranked first in Class AA, finished second behind Watertown Mayer/Mounds Westonka in each of the remaining three events.
Stanton tied for third place in the uneven bars, which the team’s lowest scoring event, with a total of 8.8, followed by Rogers (8.6) and McDowell (8.35) in sixth and ninth place overall.
Stanton also paced the Ponies in the beam with a score of 9.4, which was good enough for third place. McDowell (9.25) and Rogers (9.05) finished sixth and ninth while Ella Jackson (9.0) was close behind in 10th place.
“We stayed on and had some beam scores, but Watertown Mayer is legit on beam,” Dennis said.
Rogers (9.3) tied for second and McDowell (9.25) landed fourth to lead Stillwater in the floor exercise.
Rogers finished third in the all-around with a total of 36.34, one spot ahead of McDowell (36.3).
Watertown Mayer/Mounds Westonka swept the top two spots in the all-around with Anna Mielke and Reagan Kelley tying with scores of 37.35.
“Overall, it was just kind of an OK meet,” Dennis said. “We had three falls on bars and we still have yet to have a meet where everybody hits. We’re still trying to pull it all together. We had three girls coming off injury and we had influenza going through our group so we haven’t had a regular week or two to pull it all together.
“I truly believe we can be 148 or 149 and we don’t have to be ridiculously great or perfect, we just have to be consistent and not fall down. We have to find some consistency and stay on the beam and hit our landings. We have some major talent. We just have to stand up and all be healthy.”
Team standings
1. Watertown Mayer/Mound Westonka 146.25; 2. Stillwater 144.35; 3. Dickinson, N.D. 144.15; 4. St. Peter 134.35; 5. Forest Lake 132.9.
Stillwater results
Vault (Stillwater 37.9) — 1. Anna Mielke (WM/MW) 9.75; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 9.7; 5. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.5; 6. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.45; T9. Erica Stanton (St) 9.25; 12. Sofia LaBelle (St) 8.9.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 33.95) — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.1; T3. Erica Stanton (St) 8.8; 6. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.6; 9. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.35; T12. Ashley Peterson (St) 8.2; 16. Liberty Quast (St) 8.0.
Beam (Stillwater 36.7) — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.7; 3. Erica Stanton (St) 9.4; 6. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.25; 9. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.05; 10. Ella Jackson (St) 9.0; 14. Erica Stanton (St) 8.8.
Floor (Stillwater 35.8) — 1. Anna Mielke (WM/MW) 9.5; T2. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.3; 4. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.25; 17. Evelyn Johnson (St) 8.65; 18. Liberty Quast (St) 8.6; 25. Ashley Peterson (St) 7.6.
All-around — 1, tie, Anna Mielke (WM/MW) 37.35 and Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 37.35; 3. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.45; 4. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.3; 5. Rylee Olson (Di) 35.35.
Stillwater 143.725, Roseville 126.475
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies cruised to a 143.725-126.475 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater’s Kendall Rogers (36.225) and Erica Stanton (34.8) finished first and second in the all-around, but the Ponies featured four different event winners.
Liberty Quast led the way in the vault with a score of 9.55, but Katelyn McDowell (9.45) and Kendall Rogers (9.45) were not far behind. Stanton (9.2) and Sofia LaBelle (9.15) also provided strong scores in the event.
Stanton received a 9.3 to lead all gymnasts in the uneven bars while McDowell (9.1) and Rogers (9.0) delivered the top scores in the beam.
Evelyn Johnson paced the Ponies in the floor with a score of 9.275, followed by Quast at 9.15.
Stillwater 143.725, Roseville 126.475
Vault (Stillwater 37.65) — Liberty Quast 9.55, Katelyn McDowell 9.45, Kendall Rogers 9.45, Erica Stanton 9.2 and Sofia LaBelle 9.15.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.525) — Erica Stanton 9.3, Kendall Rogers 8.9, Liberty Quast 8.825, Katelyn McDowell 8.5 and Ashley Peterson 8.45.
Beam (Stillwater 34.425) — Katelyn McDowell 9.1, Kendall Rogers 9.0, Erica Stanton 8.275, Ella Jackson 8.05 and Brynn Savelkoul 7.5.
Floor (Stillwater 36.125) — Evelyn Johnson 9.275, Liberty Quast 9.15, Kendall Rogers 8.875, Ashley Peterson 8.825 and Erica Stanton 8.025.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.225; 2. Erica Stanton (St) 34.8; 3. Jasmine Zenner (Ros) 32.725; 4. Mina Dahl (Ros) 31.45; 5. Janet Addo (Ros) 30.4.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.