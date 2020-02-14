OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Ponies easily surpassed their previous season high, but were unable to overtake Suburban East Conference front-runner East Ridge in a dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Raptors, who have finished second behind Stillwater in the SEC standings each of the past two years, also posted a season high score to defeat the Ponies 147.075-145.1.
It was also Senior Night for the Ponies, who honored Emily Gray and Rebekah Warner.
Stillwater, which opened the season with a modest total of 130.525 on Dec. 5, scored more than 140 points in each of their last nine meets but were still waiting to put a complete performance together. The team’s previous high score this season was a 143.65 in the Park Invitational on Jan. 18.
“It was nice to get out of that rut and let them know they can do it if they want to,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “It was our season high by far, so it was really good. East Ridge had their season high as well. We’ll take the accomplishment.”
The Ponies, who will host the Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, finished the regular season with a 4-4 record, including 4-3 to place fourth in the SEC standings.
“We knew we had that scoring potential because it’s there in the routines, but we hadn’t had a meet where we didn’t blow an event or two,” Dennis said. “We still have some room to grow if we choose to. It was a matter of if we can get through four events and that’s what we did. We did have one fall on varsity beam, but we were able to put it all together. If they are going to peak, this is a great time to do it. At least it gives us a chance to open the door and get out of the section again.”
Stillwater outscored the Raptors 36.95 to 35.8 in the bars and finished just .025 behind (36.975 to 36.95) them in the vault. East Ridge pulled away with a 36.4 to 35.05 advantage in the beam and a 37.9 to 36.55 edge in the floor exercise.
“We don’t have that kind of firepower on floor and beam,” Dennis said.
Kendall Rogers led the Ponies in two events, posting a score of 9.45 in the vault and season-high 9.35 in the floor. Norah Bates turned in Stillwater’s top score in the uneven bars at 9.325, which was a season high. Erica Stanton led the way in the beam with a season-high score of 8.95.
“Norah put a new thing in her bar routine,” Dennis said.
Stanton was solid all night for the Ponies to finish third in the all-around with a season-high score of 36.7. Lexie Corcoran (38.1) and Hailey Tretter (37.45) finished first and second in the all-around for the Raptors.
Stanton received a 9.275 to rank behind Rogers in the vault for Stillwater, which also received a 9.125 from Bates and a 9.1 from Heather Wiehe. Stanton’s vault was especially encouraging following a recent accident that Dennis said was “one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen.”
He said she didn’t show any hesitation while competing against Raptors.
“She flipped for the first time the day before and she was nervous about doing that,” Dennis said.
Stanton (9.225), Katelyn McDowell (9.025) and Rogers (8.975) followed Bates in the uneven bars. Stanton (9.25) and Bates (9.25) provided solid scores for the Ponies behind Rogers in the floor.
“Those three, Kendall, Erica and Norah, even though they’re young they kind of all stepped up and showed more confidence than they have had in the past,” Dennis said.
East Ridge 147.075, Stillwater 145.1
Vault (Stillwater 36.95) — Kendall Rogers 9.45; Erica Stanton 9.275; Norah Bates 9.125; Heather Wiehe 9.1; and Katelyn McDowell 8.75.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.55) — Norah Bates 9.325; Erica Stanton 9.225; Katelyn McDowell 9.025; Kendall Rogers 8.975; and Rebekah Warner 8.575.
Beam (Stillwater 35.05) — Erica Stanton 8.95; Kendall Rogers 8.85; Heather Wiehe 8.825; Norah Bates 8.425; and Katelyn McDowell 8.375.
Floor (Stillwater 36.55) — Kendall Rogers 9.35; Erica Stanton 9.25; Norah Bates 9.25; Katelyn McDowell 8.7; and Heather Wiehe 8.6.
All-around — 1. Lexie Corcoran (ER) 38.1; 2. Hailey Tretter (ER) 37.45; 3. Erica Stanton (St) 36.7; 4. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.625; 5. Norah Bates (St) 36.125.
