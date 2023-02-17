Liberty Quast col.jpg

Liberty Quast

COTTAGE GROVE — Stillwater extended its dual meet winning streak and finished off another unbeaten Suburban East Conference campaign with a 146.025-139.425 victory over the Wolfpack on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Park High School.

The Ponies (8-0 SEC, 8-0) had already wrapped up at least a share of the title a week earlier, but finished strong while achieving the team’s second highest score of the season — bettered only by a 146.65 total in the Park Invitational on Jan. 21.

