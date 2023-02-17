COTTAGE GROVE — Stillwater extended its dual meet winning streak and finished off another unbeaten Suburban East Conference campaign with a 146.025-139.425 victory over the Wolfpack on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Park High School.
The Ponies (8-0 SEC, 8-0) had already wrapped up at least a share of the title a week earlier, but finished strong while achieving the team’s second highest score of the season — bettered only by a 146.65 total in the Park Invitational on Jan. 21.
This was the 24th consecutive SEC dual meet victory for the Ponies since falling to East Ridge at the end of the 2019-20 season. The Ponies have won three straight conference championships and five of the last six.
Liberty Quast paced Stillwater in two events and also claimed the all-around title with a total of 37.0. The sophomore led all gymnasts in the vault (9.725) and uneven bars (9.3). Quast also received solid scores in the beam (9.025) and floor (8.95).
Evelyn Johnson led the way for the Ponies in the beam with a score of 9.475, followed by teammates Katelyn McDowell (9.325) and Olivia Carter (9.1).
Carter, who joined McDowell with an all-around score of 36.35, received a meet-best score of 9.65 in the floor exercise. McDowell finished second in the event for the Ponies with a score of 9.1.
• Stillwater turned in a score of 133.15 to finish in second place, just a tenth of a point behind first-place East Ridge (133.25) in the JV conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Forest Lake High School.
Stillwater swept the top four places in the floor exercise with Sofia LaBelle (8.9), Ava Biederman (8.85), Zoe Chase (8.8) and Chloe Stanton (8.7).
Chase also placed first in the beam with a score of 8.75 while Biederman (8.65) wasn’t far behind in third place. Anna Benson (8.25) and Sofia LaBelle (8.0) placed second and fifth in the bars.
• The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Roseville High School, starting at 11 a.m.
Stillwater 146.025, Park 139.425
Vault — Liberty Quast 9.725, Olivia Carter 9.45, Katelyn McDowell 9.375, Sofia LaBelle 9.125 and Evelyn Johnson 8.85.
Uneven bars — Liberty Quast 9.3, Zoe Chase 8.625, Katelyn McDowell 8.55, Evelyn Johnson 8.3 and Olivia Carter 8.15.
Beam — Evelyn Johnson 9.475, Katelyn McDowell 9.325, Olivia Carter 9.1, Liberty Quast 9.025 and Chloe Stanton 7.925.
Floor — Olivia Carter 9.65, Katelyn McDowell 9.1, Liberty Quast 8.95, Anna Benson 8.95 and Chloe Stanton 8.775.
All-around — 1. Liberty Quast (St) 37.0; 2. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.35; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 36.35; 4. Ashley Davis (Par) 36.1; 5. Rainna Jameson (Par) 34.375.
