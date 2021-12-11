OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater gymnastics team opened its season with a comfortable 143.05-134.7 victory over Suburban East Conference rival East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 2 at East Ridge High School.
The Ponies outscored the Raptors by nearly two points or more in all four events.
Kendall Rogers (36.375) and Katelyn McDowell (35.925) finished first and second in the all-around to lead the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0).
Stillwater 143.05, East Ridge 134.7
Stillwater results
Vault (Stillwater 37.45) — Liberty Quast 9.65, Katelyn McDowell 9.5, Kendall Rogers 9.35, Sofia LaBelle 8.95 and Erica Stanton 8.65.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.975) — Erica Stanton 9.45, Kendall Rogers 8.8, Katelyn McDowell 8.5, Ashley Peterson 8.225 and Liberty Quast 8.15.
Beam (Stillwater 34.85) — Kendall Rogers 9.125, Katelyn McDowell 8.925, Ashley Peterson 8.675, Ella Jackson 8.125 and Erica Stanton 7.1.
Floor (Stillwater 35.775) — Kendall Rogers 9.1, Katelyn McDowell 9.0, Liberty Quast 8.925, Erica Stanton 8.75 and Ashley Peterson 8.7.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 36.375; 2. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.925; 3. Lauryn Zebrowski (ER) 35.025; 4. Lauren Rodriguez (ER) 34.975; 5. Erica Stanton (St) 33.95.
