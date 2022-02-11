OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a Senior Night several years in the making for the Stillwater gymnastics team, which wrapped up the Suburban East Conference championship outright with a 147.9-135.7 victory over Park on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
This marks the second straight conference title and the fourth in the last five years for the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 8-0), who bettered their previous season best of 146.5 at the Lakeville Invitational by more than a full point. It is also the highest score posted by a Class AA team this season.
“It was Senior Night, so the girls just had a lot of energy,” Ponies co-head coach Dusty Dennis said. “There’s eight or nine of them, so they were just super pumped to have their last home meet. It was just really good energy. We were strong in our strong areas where we needed to be strong and bars and beam we were able to be steady and consistent to get decent scores.”
With eight seniors, this is an unusually large cast of seniors — and a tight-knit group — the coach noted.
“There’s usually always something that’s going on, but this year it hasn’t been there,” Dennis said. “There’s been almost no drama and the girls have gotten along and been really supportive of each other. When we got to Senior Night, they were all just really happy.”
Stillwater’s Kendall Rogers won the all-around with a career best score of 37.75, followed by teammate and runner-up Erica Stanton (36.225).
Despite that gaudy total, Rogers posted the team’s top score in just one event with a 9.6 in the floor — also a personal best.
The Ponies posted a team score of 37.75 in the vault, led by Liberty Quast with a score of 9.7. Rogers (9.575), Stanton (9.275) and Sofia LaBell (9.2) also received high marks. In fact, Stillwater’s throw-away score of 9.05 from Ella Jackson was a personal best.
“We killed vault,” Dennis said.
Ashley Peterson followed Rogers in the floor for Stillwater with a 9.45 and Stanton was also solid with a 9.075.
Evelyn Johnson turned in a personal best score of 9.625 to take top honors in the beam and she also set a new high for her in the uneven bars with an 8.7.
Rogers (9.475) also finished with a career-best 9.475 in the beam while Peterson added a 9.05 in the beam and a 9.225 in the bars. Rogers wasn’t far behind in the bars with a score of 9.1.
“I wouldn’t even say we hit on everything,” Dennis said. “We still had some mistakes, so we weren’t perfect.”
Stillwater ended a 17-year conference title drought when it captured the SEC championship in 2018 and it’s not something the team takes for granted.
“We went for so long, and even that year we went to state (in 2017) we didn’t win the conference,” Dennis said. “To have it a couple times in a row is a huge accomplishment and I think it’s a pretty big thing for them. It definitely boosts morale going into it that we can be competitive in our section and also in our section.”
The Ponies, who are ranked No. 1 in Class AA, are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AA Meet at White Bear Lake on Saturday, Feb. 12.
“Most of these girls were around when we won state and the next year when we got runner-up,” Dennis said. “They were all seventh-, eighth- or ninth-graders, but they were all around at that time and they kind of know and understand and the good thing is they are veterans.
“They’re looking at it is as an exciting thing. They put in the work and show up and there’s been no discussion about state, just talking about sections. All we’re talking about is just do your job, stand up, and we’ll be fine.”
• After finishing undefeated in dual meets this season, the Stillwater JV team also took top honors in the JV Conference Meet on Saturday, Feb. 5 at East Ridge High School.
The Ponies posted the top team score in three out of four events and outscored the host Raptors 134.15-133.45 for the title. Forest Lake followed in third with a score of 127.15.
Stillwater 147.9, Park 135.7
Vault (Stillwater 37.75) — Liberty Quast 9.7, Kendall Rogers 9.575, Erica Stanton 9.275, Sofia LaBelle 9.2 and Ella Jackson 9.05.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 36.475) — Erica Stanton 9.45, Ashley Peterson 9.225, Kendall Rogers 9.1, Evelyn Johnson 8.7 and Liberty Quast 8.625.
Beam (Stillwater 36.8) — Evelyn Johnson 9.625, Kendall Rogers 9.475, Ashley Peterson 9.05, Brynn Savelkoul 8.65 and Erica Stanton 8.425.
Floor (Stillwater 36.875) — Kendall Rogers 9.6, Ashley Peterson 9.45, Erica Stanton 9.075, Liberty Quast 8.75 and Evelyn Johnson 8.55.
All-around — 1. Kendall Rogers (St) 37.75; 2. Erica Stanton (St) 36.225; 3. Rainna Jameson (Par) 35.7; 4. Emily Dahlstrom (Par) 34.375; 5. Natalya Rugel (Par) 33.2.
