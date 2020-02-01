COTTAGE GROVE — It was a balanced effort that carried Stillwater to a 140.125-131.675 Suburban East Conference gymnastics victory over the Wolfpack on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Park High School.
The Ponies (3-2 SEC, 3-3), who have eclipsed the 140-point mark in each of their last seven meets, received their top score in each event from four different gymnasts.
Katelyn McDowell set the pace for Stillwater in the vault with a score of 9.15 and also won the all-around with a total of 35.175.
Erica Stanton led the Ponies in the vault (9.15) while Kendall Rogers turned in the team’s top score in the floor (9.2). Anna Gregory finished first in the beam with a score of 8.85.
Stillwater 140.125, Park 131.675
Vault (Stillwater 35.675) — Katelyn McDowell 9.15; Heather Wiehe 8.95; Kendall Rogers 8.925; and Anna Gregory 8.65.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.925) — Erica Stanton 9.25; Katelyn McDowell 8.925; Kendall Rogers 8.4; Norah Bates 8.35; and Rebekah Warner 6.325.
Beam (Stillwater 34.55) — Anna Gregory 8.85; Norah Bates 8.75; Katelyn McDowell 8.675; Brynn Savelkoul 8.275; and Krista Cannata 8.175.
Floor (Stillwater 34.975) — Kendall Rogers 9.2; Norah Bates 8.75; Krista Cannata 8.6; Katelyn McDowell 8.425; and Heather Wiehe 8.3.
All-around — 1. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.175; 2. Rachel Williamson (Par) 34.675.
Ponies 2nd at Eagan
At Eagan, facing the team it expects to battle with in Section 4AA, Stillwater finished second behind Mahtomedi in the four-team Eagan Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Eagan High School.
Behind all-around winner Bella Frattalone (38.05), the Zephyrs turned in a winning score of 144.4 to finish nearly three points ahead of the runner-up Ponies (141.45).
Stillwater outscored Mahtomedi by a half-point in the vault and a full point in the bars, but the Zephyrs outscored Stillwater by more than a point (36.9 to 35.8) in the floor and by a 37.05 to 33.7 margin in the beam.
Kendall Rogers paced Stillwater in the vault (9.4) and beam (8.9) while Erica Stanton posted a score of 9.25 to win the uneven bars. Krista Cannata led the Ponies in the floor with a score of 9.1.
Team standings
1. Mahtomedi 144.4; 2. Stillwater 141.45; 3. Eagan 140.3; 4. Eastview/Apple Valley 130.3.
Individual results
Vault (Stillwater 36.85) — 1. Bella Frattalone (Mah) 9.9; T3. Kendall Rogers (St) 9.4 and Erica Stanton (St) 9.4; 5. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.35; 8. Heather Wiehe (St) 8.7.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.1) — 1. Erica Stanton (St) 9.25; 5. Bekah Warner (St) 8.8; 7. Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.6; 9. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.45; T10. Norah Bates (St) 8.1.
Beam (Stillwater 33.7) — 1. Bella Frattalone (Mah) 9.65; T7. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.9 and Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.9.
Floor (Stillwater 35.8) — 1. Teagan Ramboldt (Eag) 9.65; 6. Krista Cannata (St) 9.1; T7. Erica Stanton (St) 9.0; 9. Kendall Rogers (St) 8.95.
Stillwater 141.0, Woodbury 125.325
At Oak Park Heights, Erica Stanton (35.625) edged Stillwater teammate Kendall Rogers (35.6) to win the all-around and help send the Ponies to a 141.0-125.325 SEC victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
Rogers finished with a score of 9.475 to lead the Ponies in the vault, which was their highest scoring event at 36.325.
Erica Stanton (8.95) paced Stillwater in the bars while Norah Bates led the way in the beam with a score of 8.8. Krista Cannata received a score of 9.1 to lead the Ponies in the floor.
Stillwater 141.0, Woodbury 125.325
Vault (Stillwater 36.625) — Kendall Rogers 9.475; Erica Stanton 9.275; Heather Wiehe 9.1; Katelyn McDowell 8.775; and Norah Bates 8.35.
Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.0) — Erica Stanton 8.95; Katelyn McDowell 8.575; Kendall Rogers 8.425; Norah Bates 8.05; and Rebekah Warner 7.00.
Beam (Stillwater 34.6) — Norah Bates 8.8; Kendall Rogers 8.65; Erica Stanton 8.6; Katelyn McDowell 8.55; and Heather Wiehe 7.75.
Floor (Stillwater 35.775) — Krista Cannata 9.1; Kendall Rogers 9.05; Heather Wiehe 8.825; Erica Stanton 8.8; and Norah Bates 8.475.
All-around — 1. Erica Stanton (St) 35.625; 2. Kendall Rogers (ST) 35.6; 3. Norah Bates (St) 33.675.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.